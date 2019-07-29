UK PM Johnson's spokeswoman: Hope EU changes mind on not wanting to reopen Withdrawal Agreement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokeswoman crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that they hope the EU will change their mind on not wanting to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The PM is clear he wants to meet EU leaders but not to be repeatedly told we cannot reopen the Withdrawal Agreement," the spokeswoman added. "While there is no change on the Withdrawal Agreement we must assume there will be a no deal, the government’s central focus is preparing for that."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to push lower amid fears over no deal Brexit and was last trading at its lowest level since April 2017 at 1.2320, erasing 0.48% on a daily basis.