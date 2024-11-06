GBP/USD depreciates as Trump trade rallies on exit polls favoring the Republican candidate

- GBP/USD loses ground due to increased Trump trade as exit polls favor the Republican Party.
- The prediction platforms indicate former President Donald Trump currently holds an edge over Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Traders will turn their attention to the interest rate decisions from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England on Thursday.
GBP/USD offers its recent gains registered in the previous session, trading around 1.2940 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains momentum on strengthening Trump trades as the voting favored Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
Polling data indicate a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with Trump currently holding an edge. On Kalshi, Trump shows a strong 57% to 43% lead over Harris, while on Polymarket, the gap is slightly wider, with Trump at 60.7% and Harris at 39.5%. These figures reflect growing support for Trump as election day approaches, but the race remains competitive.
Early exit polls in Georgia, one of the first states with available data, indicate a tilt toward Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. With 16 electoral votes at stake, preliminary results suggest Trump has about a 10% lead over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, although this estimate is based on less than 1% of votes counted, according to The Washington Post.
Preliminary results from the Pennsylvania exit polls show a lead for Harris, according to CBC News. With approximately 8% of the expected votes counted, Kamala has secured a 71% majority. The state has 19 electoral votes at stake.
Follow our live coverage: Trump or Harris? Who will be the 47th President of the US and how will markets react?
Traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision set for Thursday, with a widespread expectation of a 25 basis point cut. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 96.4% probability of a quarter-point rate reduction at the Fed's November meeting, reflecting strong market anticipation of a modest cut.
On the GBP front, the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming rate decision, also scheduled for Thursday, is expected to result in another quarter-point reduction. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee is anticipated to vote 7-2 in favor of lowering the main reference rate to 4.75% from the current 5.0%.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD smashes 1.0800 as US election exit polls point to a Trump lead
EUR/USD extends the sell-off below 1.0800, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee is seen taking the lead, spurring a US Dollar rally.
USD/JPY storms through 154.00 on a potential Trump win
As initial results show former President Donald Trump may return to office, USD/JPY keeps pushing higher, recapturing 154.00 early Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers broadly, while stock markets are also on the run. More polls coming that may change the picture.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines, around $2,740 after early US election results
Gold price edges lower on Wednesday in reaction to the initial US election exit polls. Improving the odds of a Trump victory boosts the USD and weighs on the XAU/USD. A sharp rise in the US bond yields further undermine the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.