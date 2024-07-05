GBP/USD continues win streak, extends rally post-NFP

GBP/USD climbed above 1.2800 after US NFP figures sparked risk rally.

Broad-market risk sentiment recovered on Friday as rate cut hopes reignite.

Coming up next week, Fed Chair Powell appearance, US CPI, UK industrial activity.

GBP/USD rallied back over the 1.2800 handle on Friday, bolstered by a broad-market risk appetite recovery fueled by reinvigorated rate cut hopes. Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be pushed further towards rate cuts in the third quarter after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor figures gave a lopsided print, beating forecasts but carrying steep revisions to previous figures.

The UK’s latest Parliamentary Election came and went with little market volatility. The British populace swept in the UK Labour Party’s Kier Starmer as the next Prime Minister, casting out Rishi Sunak after 14 years of Conservative Party leadership and its revolving door of leaders. GBP traders will be buckling down for the long wait to next week’s UK Industrial Production figures for May, which are expected to rebound after a firm contraction in April.

Friday’s US NFP beat median market forecasts, adding 206K net new jobs in June. While the figure handily beat the expected 190K, the previous month saw a sharp downside revision to 218K from the initial print of 272K.

US Average Hourly Earnings growth also cooled for the year ended June, easing to the expected 3.9% YoY compared to the previous period’s 4.1%. The US Unemployment Rate also ticked higher, rising to 4.1% for the first time since December of 2021. Markets had broadly forecast a hold at 4.0%.

Investors have brushed off the above-forecast NFP print to focus on rising unemployment, cooling wages, and downside revisions to previous jobs reports to scale up bets that the Fed will get pushed towards rate cuts sooner rather than later. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in nearly 80% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim on September 18.

With Friday’s NFP over, investors will pivot to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance on Tuesday next week. Final US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures are slated for Thursday, with Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index in the pipeline for next Friday.

Economic Indicator Nonfarm Payrolls The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole. Read more. Last release: Fri Jul 05, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 206K Consensus: 190K Previous: 272K Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics Why it matters to traders? America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

GBP/USD technical outlook

GBP/USD scaled the 1.2800 handle on Friday, extending its win streak to seven consecutive trading days. Cable has gained 1.62% from the last swing low into 1.2613. Price action halted a decline into the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2608, and bids are poised to challenge a supply zone price in above 1.2800.

