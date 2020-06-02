GBP/USD: Bulls step back from one-month top with eyes on Brexit negotiations

- GBP/USD bears the burden of US dollar pullback, eases from 1.2525.
- DXY pullback from 11-week low amid escalation civil unrest in the US.
- Brexit-positive news, hopes of further helps from the Tory government keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD recedes to 1.2485, down 0.07%, while heading into the London open on Tuesday. The pair’s recent pullback could be traced from the US dollar’s bounce off multi-day low. Even so, the last full round of Brexit talks, starting today, will be the key to determine near-term Cable moves.
Protests against the alleged killing of Minnesota’s George Floyd recently led to the curfew in New York while also calling militaries on the streets of Washington. US President Donald Trump harshly criticized such a move during the early-day speech from Rose Garden. Further, the Republican leader also showed readiness to use all possible social and/or military measures to tame the riots.
Against this backdrop, the US dollar index (DXY), the greenback gauge versus major currencies, recovers 0.07% from March 16 low to 97.89 by the press time.
Before taking a U-turn from the highest since May 01, GBP/USD cheered news from The Times that increased the odds of no more Brexit deadlock. The news suggested that the UK policymakers might compromise on fisheries and ‘level playing field’ trade rules if the EU backs off from its ‘maximalist’ demands. The speculations also gained momentum from the UK express report citing the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier expecting Britain will budge first to break the bitter impasse in the Brexit trade talks when they resume tomorrow. Even so, the two sides have historically shown no interest to agree on the Brexit terms and the tension remains high ahead of the final round of detailed talks.
Elsewhere, The Guardian quoted the YouGov survey to say that the Public trust in the UK government as a source of accurate information about the coronavirus has collapsed in recent weeks. Furthermore, Sky News came out with the news, relying on the comments from Beijing's ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming, saying “China would welcome an ‘international review’ into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the week-long Brexit negotiations will keep the GBP/USD traders busy looking for fresh details, updates concerning the protests in the US as well as the US-China tussle might also offer additional clues to the pair.
Technical analysis
The pair’s ability to break 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful but further upside becomes less likely unless the quote crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March month fall. Should there be a daily closing beyond 1.2520, a 200-day EMA level around 1.2615, followed by April month top near 1.2645, could lure the bulls. Meanwhile, a downside break below 100-day EMA level of 1.2500 could fetch the quote to Friday’s top near 1.2395.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2486
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2288
|Daily SMA50
|1.2341
|Daily SMA100
|1.2578
|Daily SMA200
|1.267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2507
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2326
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2739
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.6800 on RBA's status-quo
As the RBA no-rate change decision was on the expected lines, the Australian dollar showed little reaction, with the AUD/USD pair keeping its range below 0.6800. Broad US dollar bounce keeps a lid on the upside.
USD/JPY inching higher towards 108.00 amid USD rebound
USD/JPY is on a steady rise towards 108.00 amid a broad rebound staged by the US dollar, as the market mood turns cautious amid looming US-China trade risks and escalating civil unrest in the US cities.
Reopening, recovery and risks
The coronavirus has sent the world economy into its deepest recession since the Great Depression. However, we continue to think it will be relatively short-lived, seeing a rebound on the cards in late Q2/early Q3 as economies open up.
Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753
Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90. The energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.