Watch Live: US President Trump delivers remarks, 'I am taking presidential action, I am mobilizing military'

Developing story:

Markets are waiting for US President Donald Trump to address the nation following news that he was considering invoking a 213-year-old federal law that would allow him to deploy active-duty US troops to respond to protests in cities across the country.

Key notes

Trump says we cannot allow "angry mob" drown out peaceful protesters - Reuters news

Trump says a number of states have failed to safeguard their areas.

These are acts of domestic terror.

Trump says he is mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting.

Trump says he told governors it is time to dominate the streets with overwhelming security presence.

Trump says if cities refuse, i will deploy the united states military and quickly solve the problem for them.

Trump says he is deploying thousands of military and civilian police to stop the rioting and looting and wanton destruction of property in Washington.

Trump says 7 o'clock curfew will be strictly enforced.

Market implications

S&P 500 contracts dropped 0.3pct on the announcement.