Watch Live: US President Trump delivers remarks, 'I am taking presidential action, I am mobilizing military'

Developing story:
Markets are waiting for US President Donald Trump to address the nation following news that he was considering invoking a 213-year-old federal law that would allow him to deploy active-duty US troops to respond to protests in cities across the country.
Watch live here
Key notes
Trump says we cannot allow "angry mob" drown out peaceful protesters - Reuters news
Trump says a number of states have failed to safeguard their areas.
These are acts of domestic terror.
Trump says he is mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting.
Trump says he told governors it is time to dominate the streets with overwhelming security presence.
Trump says if cities refuse, i will deploy the united states military and quickly solve the problem for them.
Trump says he is deploying thousands of military and civilian police to stop the rioting and looting and wanton destruction of property in Washington.
Trump says 7 o'clock curfew will be strictly enforced.
Market implications
S&P 500 contracts dropped 0.3pct on the announcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed
Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.
USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s losses amid fresh challenges to risk. The yen pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. A lack of data from Japan keeps traders focused on the geopolitical issues for fresh impulse.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.