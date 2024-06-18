GBP/JPY recovery stalls near 200.00 as focus shifts to UK Inflation

- GBP/JPY recovery appears to have slowed near 200.00 as UK Inflation comes under the spotlight.
- The UK annual headline inflation is expected to return to BoE’s 2% target.
- The BoJ postponed plans to reduce bond-buying operations.
The GBP/JPY pair struggles to extend recovery above the psychological resistance of 200.00 in Tuesday’s New York session. The cross is expected to trade sideways as investors shift focus to the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, which will be published on Wednesday.
Economists expect that the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) will report a sharp decline in the annual core CPI, which strips off the more volatile items, to 3.5% from 3.9% in April. In the same period, the headline inflation is expected to return to the bank’s target of 2.0% from the prior reading of 2.3%. The monthly headline inflation is estimated to have grown at a faster pace of 0.4% from 0.3% in April.
A more-than-expected decline in UK inflation data will boost expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). Though headline inflation is expected to return to 2%, investors will keenly focus on service inflation, which has been a major barrier to the BoE’s move towards policy normalization.
Inflation in the UK service sector is majorly driven by strong growth, which has turned out to be persistent in the past few months. Average earnings excluding bonuses, which is a measure of wage inflation, have grown steadily by 6.0% for a straight three-period period. The pace at which wages are growing is significantly higher than what is needed to build confidence among BoE officials to consider rate cuts.
On the Tokyo front, the Japanese Yen is weak across the FX domain as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) pushes plans of tapering bond-buying operations to the July meeting. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda left interest rates unchanged but didn’t rule out expectations for further policy tightening in July.
This week, the major trigger for the Japanese Yen will be the National CPI data for May, which will be published on Friday. National CPI excluding Fresh Food is estimated to have accelerated to 2.6% from the prior reading of 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|200.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|200.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|199.76
|Daily SMA50
|196.38
|Daily SMA100
|193.09
|Daily SMA200
|188.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|200.46
|Previous Daily Low
|199.06
|Previous Weekly High
|201.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|198.92
|Previous Monthly High
|200.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|191.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|199.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|199.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|199.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|198.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|198.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|200.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|201.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|202.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims its losses post-US Retail Sales, retests 1.0730
The offered bias in the Greenback gathers pace and prompts EUR/USD to pare earlier losses and revisit 1.0730 in the wake of the release of weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales for the month of May.
GBP/USD bounces off lows following US data
GBP/USD picks up some pace and partially trims daily losses on the back of the loss of momentum in the US Dollar, which was exacerbate by disheartening prints from US Retail Sales during last month.
Gold keeps the trade above $2,300 following US Retail Sales
Gold prices maintain their bearish stance in place just above the $2,300 mark per troy ounce against the backdrop of the marginal advance in the Greenback after US Retail Sales expanded less than estimated in May.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Will SNB and BoE follow RBA's hold?
In a seventh consecutive hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained interest rates at 4.35% – the highest since 2011. While inflation is easing, the RBA cautions it's slower than anticipated and remains elevated.