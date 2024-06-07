GameStop stock gets slammed by early earnings release, 75 million share sale

GameStop files to sell 75 million shares of GME.

GME stock drops 18% in Friday premarket.

GameStop reports major Q1 misses on top and bottom lines.

Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, set to launch livestream on YouTube at 12:00pm EST.

GameStop (GME) has once again rained on Keith Gill’s parade as executives disclosed a plan to sell as many as 75 million shares of the stock in at-the-market prices

After Gill announced on Thursday that he would return to YouTube from whence he single-handedly launched his meme stock revolution in 2021, shares of the videogame retailer shot up more than 30% after hours and momentarily made Gill a paper billionaire for the first time. Now, GME stock is down more than 18% to $38.00 at the time of writing.

Friday’s equity market was supposed to hinge on the May Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, but now the renewed GameStop saga is expected to draw the masses. As it happened, the NFP came in well above consensus, demonstrating that the US labor market remains robust after April saw dwindling hiring action.

GameStop stock news

Streaming under the moniker Roaring Kitty, Gill hinted on Thursday that he will be live streaming at 12:00 pm EST (16:00 pm GMT) on Friday. Gill had abandoned his YouTube channel after he turned his initial $57,000 into million of dollars back in 2021.

This is not the first time that GME has sought to benefit from Gill’s short-squeeze stunts. Just last month, GME sold 45 million shares, which blunted Gill’s initial rally that began when he simply posted a meme.

Based on his screenshots, Gill continues to own 5 million shares of GME stock and 120,000 call options that expire on June 21 at a strike price of $20.

GameStop earnings news

Management also hurt market sentiment by posting first-quarter earnings that had been slated for release next Tuesday.

GameStop posted adjusted earnings per share of $-0.12, which missed the consensus on Wall Street by 3 cents.

Revenue of $881.8 million also missed projections by $114 million and fell nearly 29% from a year ago.