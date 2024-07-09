Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's testimony

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 9:

The US Dollar stays resilient against its major rivals early Tuesday, with the US Dollar Index moving sideways near 105.00 after posting small gains on Monday. The US economic calendar will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for June and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism for July. More importantly, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will present the Semi-Anual Monetary Policy Report and testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.73% -1.18% -0.37% -0.71% -1.25% -0.75% -0.46% EUR 0.73% -0.45% 0.40% 0.02% -0.51% -0.04% 0.26% GBP 1.18% 0.45% 0.87% 0.49% -0.08% 0.43% 0.70% JPY 0.37% -0.40% -0.87% -0.36% -0.88% -0.43% -0.14% CAD 0.71% -0.02% -0.49% 0.36% -0.54% -0.04% 0.23% AUD 1.25% 0.51% 0.08% 0.88% 0.54% 0.49% 0.76% NZD 0.75% 0.04% -0.43% 0.43% 0.04% -0.49% 0.27% CHF 0.46% -0.26% -0.70% 0.14% -0.23% -0.76% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After opening the week with a bearish gap, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed marginally higher on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European morning on Tuesday and fluctuates in a tight range above 1.0800.

GBP/USD touched its highest level since June 12 at 1.2860 on Monday but lost its bullish momentum to end the day virtually unchanged. Early Tuesday, the pair holds steady at around 1.2800.

Following the previous week's rally, NZD/USD lost its traction and registered modest losses on Monday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian session on Wednesday. Markets widely expect the RBNZ to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.5%. Ahead of this key event, NZD/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 0.6100.

Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and lost over 1% on Monday, erasing all of Friday's gains in the process. Reports of China's central bank pausing Gold purchases for the second straight month in June and growing optimism about a ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas caused XAU/USD to stretch lower. Early Tuesday, the pair consolidates its losses near $2,360.

USD/JPY continues to move up and down in a narrow channel at around 161.00 after ending the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged. Following the conclusion of the first day of meeting with market participants, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) said that it “received various views from participants in the survey including idea to reduce monthly buying to around ¥2-3 trillion, or to keep buying around V4 trillion.”