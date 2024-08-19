Forex Today: US Dollar slides to begin the week, Japanese Yen rallies

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 19:

The US Dollar (USD) stays under selling pressure early Monday, with the USD Index dropping to its weakest level since early January near 102.00. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases and investors will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.18% -1.40% -0.10% -0.30% -0.51% -0.23% EUR 0.20% -0.06% -1.17% 0.09% -0.20% -0.49% -0.07% GBP 0.18% 0.06% -1.27% 0.12% -0.15% -0.36% -0.01% JPY 1.40% 1.17% 1.27% 1.24% 1.07% 1.01% 1.04% CAD 0.10% -0.09% -0.12% -1.24% -0.23% -0.33% -0.17% AUD 0.30% 0.20% 0.15% -1.07% 0.23% -0.13% 0.13% NZD 0.51% 0.49% 0.36% -1.01% 0.33% 0.13% 0.30% CHF 0.23% 0.07% 0.00% -1.04% 0.17% -0.13% -0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD Index fell over 0.5% on Friday and closed the fifth consecutive week in negative territory. Improving risk mood and the decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the USD to hold its ground heading into the weekend. In the European morning on Monday, the 10-year US yield stays in the red below 3.9% and US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the best performing major currencies at the start of the new week. At the time of press, USD/JPY was down 1.5% on the day at 145.30 and EUR/JPY was losing 1.4% near 160.50. During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that Machinery Orders rose by 2.1% on a monthly basis in June, following the 3.2% contraction recorded in May and surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 1.1%.

After rising 0.5% on Friday, EUR/USD continued to stretch higher and set a new 2024-high at 1.1050 early Monday. Germany's Bundesbank will publish its monthly report later in the European session.

Gold gathered bullish momentum and reached a new record high near $2,510 in the late American session on Friday. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase above $2,500 in the European morning on Monday.

GBP/USD extended its uptrend on Friday and registered its highest weekly close since early July at 1.2945. The pair inches higher in the early European session and was last seen trading a few pips above 1.2960.

AUD/USD benefits from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and trades at its highest level in nearly a month at around 0.6700. Similarly, NZD/USD rises 0.4% on the day near 0.6080.