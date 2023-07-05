Forex Today: US Dollar shows positive signs, attention turns to US labor market

Market participants will continue to digest the FOMC minutes and prepare for the upcoming economic reports about the US labor market. During the Asian session, Australia will report trade data, and later in Europe, Eurozone Retail Sales are due.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 6:
US markets dropped moderately on Wednesday on the back of tensions between China and the US, as well as following reports of softer economic activity. The Chinese Caixin Services dropped more than expected, and Japanese, Australian, and Eurozone PMIs were revised lower. Additionally, US Factory Orders rose below expectations.
Data from the US on Wednesday showed an increase in Factory Orders in May of 0.3%, below the market consensus of 0.8%. On Thursday, the focus will turn to labor market data with the ADP private employment report, Jobless Claims, and JOLTS. These numbers will be followed on Friday by the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Also on Thursday, the ISM Services PMI is due.
The FOMC minutes of the June meeting, when the central bank skipped, showed no major surprises. Some members "favored" a 25 basis points rate hike. The message continues to be that members see more rate hikes ahead, and the markets are finally believing the Fed.
US yields rose, supporting the US Dollar. The 10-year yield climbed to 3.95%, the highest level since mid-March. The DXY rose for the third day, rising above 103.30 but remains under the critical level of 103.50. The short-term direction of the US Dollar will likely be US labor data dependent.
The final June Services PMI from the Eurozone was revised modestly lower, and also the Composite PMI, which dropped below 50 for the first time since December. The Eurozone Producer Price Index declined in May by more than expected, with a monthly slide of 1.9% and the annual rate falling from 0.9% to -1.5%. On Thursday, Germany will report Factory Orders, and Eurozone Retail Sales.
EUR/USD failed to retake 1.0900 and dropped toward 1.0850, as the Euro lagged and the Dollar outperformed. EUR/GBP fell to one-week lows under 0.8550. GBP/USD remained sideways around 1.2700, supported by the 20-day Simple Moving Average.
USD/JPY continued to move in the recent range around 144.50, with the focus on the 145.00 potential intervention level. Higher government bond yields and the divergence between the Bank of Japan and other central banks supports the uptrend.
NZD/USD dropped marginally after being unable to hold above 0.6200. The Kiwi outperformed among commodity currencies. AUD/USD ended a four-day positive streak after failing to retake 0.6700. The pair dropped to 0.6650, the day after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates on hold. AUD/NZD fell for the fourth day in a row, reaching the weakest level since late May at 1.0760.
USD/CAD rose from 1.3220, approaching 1.3300, hitting the strongest level in two weeks. The Loonie failed to benefit from higher crude oil prices. The WTI barrel rose 1.25%, hitting weekly highs near $72.00.
Gold spiked to $1,935 but later reversed, falling below $1,920 and ending the day looking vulnerable. On the contrary, Silver rose 0.70% and finished above $23.00. Cryptocurrencies declined, with Bitcoin falling 1.05% to $30,465, and Ethereum dropping to $1,910.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates at five-day lows around 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0850 after the release of the FOMC minutes, reaching its lowest level since Friday. The pair has a bearish tone ahead of the Asian session as market participants prepare to analyze the upcoming US labor market data.
GBP/USD steady at the 1.2700 zone
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2700 after pulling back from near 1.2750 on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The Greenback strengthened amid higher US yields that peaked after the release of the June FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold: XAU/USD under pressure as the US Dollar recovers its poise Premium
Gold prices came under pressure in the second half of Wednesday, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,924 after peaking earlier in the day at $1,934.99 a troy ounce, a fresh weekly high.
Litecoin price might pullback to $94 before shooting higher, analyst says
Litecoin price broke out of the continuation pattern earlier last month on the back of a 55% rally. A correction and retest of the upper limit of the wedge at $94 would provide a base for a bounce – and break above resistance at $122.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA remains depressed after FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stays in the red on Wednesday after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes for the June meeting continued to paint a picture of an unfinished battle with inflationary forces.