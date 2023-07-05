US: Factory Orders rise 0.3% in May vs. 0.8% expected

- Factory Orders in the US rose less than expected in May.
- US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate near 103.00.
The data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Wednesday that new orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, increased $1.6 billion, or 0.3%, to $578 billion in May. This print followed April's increase of 0.3% and came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 0.8%.
"New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, increased $5.0 billion, or 1.8%, to $288.4 billion, up from the previously published 1.7%," the publication further read.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index stays in its daily range near 103.00 after this report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range near 1.0900 in the American session. Despite the negative opening in Wall Street, the US Dollar struggles to find demand after the disappointing Factory Orders data. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 in choppy day
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday as investors continue to search for the next catalyst. Markets keep a close eye on developments surrounding US-China tensions, while waiting for the Fed to release the minutes of the June policy meeting.
Gold retreats below $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 after having reached a daily high above $1,930 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.9%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Analyst predicts XRP price rally to new all-time high of $9
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA still angling toward 35,500 ahead of FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded about 2% last week on positive economic data, with gains extending into Monday in a thinly traded session ahead of the holiday.