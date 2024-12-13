Forex Today: US Dollar looks to post strong weekly gains, supported by rising bond yields

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 13:

The US Dollar (USD) Index continues to push higher early Friday and trades at its strongest level in over two weeks above 107.00 after closing in positive territory every day this week. Eurostat will publish Industrial Production data for October and the US economic calendar will feature Export Price Index and Import Price Index data for November ahead of the weekend.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.06% 0.83% 1.97% 0.58% 0.43% 1.39% 1.68% EUR -1.06% -0.22% 1.01% -0.40% -0.54% 0.42% 0.70% GBP -0.83% 0.22% 1.06% -0.18% -0.32% 0.63% 0.91% JPY -1.97% -1.01% -1.06% -1.40% -1.43% -0.69% -0.21% CAD -0.58% 0.40% 0.18% 1.40% -0.10% 0.82% 1.10% AUD -0.43% 0.54% 0.32% 1.43% 0.10% 0.96% 1.24% NZD -1.39% -0.42% -0.63% 0.69% -0.82% -0.96% 0.27% CHF -1.68% -0.70% -0.91% 0.21% -1.10% -1.24% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps) following the December meeting, as expected. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from committing to further policy easing in the near term but noted that they have discussed a 50 bps cut at the meeting. She also acknowledged that the recovery in the Euro area was slower than expected and noted that they expect inflation to settle at around the Governing Council's 2% medium-target on a sustained basis. EUR/USD stretched lower following the ECB event and closed the fifth consecutive trading day in the red on Thursday. The pair struggles to stage a rebound on Friday and trades at around 1.0450.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed on Thursday that the annual Producer Price Index rose by 3% in November. This reading followed the 2.6% increase recorded in October and surpassed the market expectation of 2.6%. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its weekly uptrend and climbed above 4.3% in the American session, boosting the USD.

In the European morning on Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in October, coming in worse than analysts' estimate for an expansion of 0.1%. GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after this data and was last seen trading below 1.2650.

USD/CHF rose sharply after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to cut the policy rate by 50 bps on Thursday. The pair continues to edge higher and trades slightly below 0.8950 early Friday, rising more than 1.5% this week.

The data from Japan showed in the Asian session that Industrial Production increased by 2.8% on a monthly basis in October, compared to the market expectation of 3%. USD/JPY showed no reaction to this report and was last seen consolidating its weekly gains slightly below 153.00.

After posting strong gains in the first half of the week, Gold staged a deep correction on Thursday and lost more than 1% on the day. XAU/USD holds its ground early Friday but stays below $2,700.