Forex Today: US Dollar clings to weekly recovery gains ahead of PCE inflation

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 30:

The US Dollar (USD) Index seems to have entered a consolidation phase slightly below 101.50 on Friday, after posting gains for two consecutive days. Eurostat will release the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for August in the European session. Ahead of the weekend, investors will pay close attention to the July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.99% 0.28% 0.45% -0.24% -0.17% -0.56% -0.01% EUR -0.99% -0.76% -0.53% -1.21% -1.24% -1.52% -0.97% GBP -0.28% 0.76% 0.11% -0.52% -0.49% -0.84% -0.28% JPY -0.45% 0.53% -0.11% -0.66% -0.53% -0.78% -0.37% CAD 0.24% 1.21% 0.52% 0.66% 0.06% -0.28% 0.23% AUD 0.17% 1.24% 0.49% 0.53% -0.06% -0.30% 0.26% NZD 0.56% 1.52% 0.84% 0.78% 0.28% 0.30% 0.55% CHF 0.01% 0.97% 0.28% 0.37% -0.23% -0.26% -0.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD benefited from upbeat macroeconomic data releases on Thursday and gathered strength against its major rivals. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter higher to 3% from 2.8% in the previous estimate. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged slightly lower to 231,000 in the week ending August 24 from 233,000. Early Friday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates at around 3.85%.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales remained unchanged on a monthly basis in July. This reading followed the 0.5% increase recorded in June and came in worse than analysts' estimate of 0.3%. AUD/USD showed no reaction to this data and was last seen moving sideways near 0.6800.

EUR/USD closed in negative territory on Thursday, pressured by the renewed USD strength. The pair holds steady slightly below 1.1100 in the early European session.

GBP/USD registered losses for the second straight on Thursday and dropped to a fresh weekly low below 1.3150. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum on Friday but holds above 1.3150.

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.6% on a yearly basis in August, up from 2.2% in July, the data from Japan showed early Friday. The Unemployment Rate edged higher to 2.7% and Industrial Production grew by 2.8% on a monthly basis. USD/JPY largely ignored these figures and was last seen trading marginally lower on the day slightly below 145.00.

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, Gold regained its traction on Thursday and rose nearly 0.7%. XAU/USD moves up and down in a narrow range at around $2,520 in the European morning on Friday.