Forex Today: US CPI cooled hopes for a Fed’s 50 bps rate cut

What you need to take care of on Thursday, September 12:
Financial markets turned risk-averse after the United States (US) released the August Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual CPI rose 2.5% YoY, easing from the previous 2.9%. Also, the core annual figure matched the July one and expectations by printing at 3.2%. However, the monthly core increase was higher than anticipated, hitting 0.3%-
Despite US CPI figures being broadly aligned with expectations, financial markets rushed into safety, as investors pretty much discarded an upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) 50 basis points rate cut when it meets next week. Policymakers are now expected to gradually loosen the monetary policy, with a 25 bps trim fully priced in.
Stock markets turned sharply south, with US indexes posting sharp losses following US data. Still, Wall Street changed course ahead of the close, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average holding in the red.
US Treasury yields, in the meantime, reached fresh 52-week lows ahead of the US CPI, bouncing just modestly afterwards. The 10-year Treasury note currently yields 1 bps more than the 2-year note, suggesting recession-related fears remain limited.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1020, while GBP/USD met buyers around 1.3000 and now changes hands at around 1.3050. Commodity-linked currencies made the most out of stocks’ bounce, with the AUD/USD pair pressuring intraday highs in the 0.6670 region and the USD/CAD trading at daily lows in the 1.3560 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 140.70 early on Wednesday, a fresh 2024 low. By the end of the day, the pair recovered and stands well above the 142.00 mark. The Swiss Franc also gave up ahead of the daily close, and USD/CHF stands at around 0.8500.
Gold flirted with the $2,500 mark in the peak of risk aversion, recovering afterwards to settle at around $2,515.
Thursday’s macroeconomic calendar will include Australian September Consumer Inflation Expectations, previously at 4.5%, the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The ECB is widely anticipated to cut the three main interest rates by 25 bps each.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.30%
|-0.28%
|0.20%
|0.48%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.26%
|-0.14%
|-0.27%
|-0.22%
|0.22%
|0.49%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|-1.14%
|-0.54%
|-0.54%
|-0.04%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.16%
|0.14%
|1.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|0.35%
|0.63%
|CAD
|0.30%
|0.27%
|0.54%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|0.76%
|AUD
|0.28%
|0.22%
|0.54%
|0.13%
|-0.00%
|0.43%
|0.77%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.22%
|0.04%
|-0.35%
|-0.50%
|-0.43%
|0.27%
|CHF
|-0.48%
|-0.49%
|-0.23%
|-0.63%
|-0.76%
|-0.77%
|-0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6670, trades on sentiment
The Australian Dollar trimmed losses against its American rival, as US indexes trimmed inflation-inspired losses. Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations stand out in the Asian session.
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1000 level after US inflation data cooled hopes for an aggressive Federal Reserve rate cut. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday.
Gold reconquered $2,510, aims to retest record highs
Gold touches the top of its range and then falls back down to $2,500 after the release of US inflation data on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds on stronger-than-forecast monthly core CPI print and drags XAU/USD lower.
XRP corrects 3% after Ripple CTO says Ledger does not have smart contract functionality
Ripple (XRP) has plans to introduce smart contract functionality to its native blockchain, the XRP Ledger. However, as of September 11 the firm has not announced a date for its launch on the mainnet.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.