Forex Today: Trade wars in the spotlight ahead of US NFP, Aussie benefits from retail sales

Friday’s Asian session carries the late-Thursday moves, triggered through the trade war escalation, as the US President Donald Trump stands ready to tax the hell out of China unless they agree for a trade deal. Adding to the pessimism was North Korea’s third round of missile test in a week’s time and the White House notice of the President Trump’s EU trade term announcement at 18:45 BST on Friday. At the data front, Australian Retail Sales and PPI flashed upbeat numbers while BOJ minutes sound a bit hawkish.
USD/JPY holds its stand as a winner while Gold stands on the other extreme amid worries emanating from China, one of the world’s largest bullion user. The AUD/USD benefits from upbeat Australia data raising bars for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) immediate rate cuts whereas NZD/USD couldn’t ignore commodity traders’ pain. Moving on, the GBP/USD extended its downpour as UK lawmakers continue preparing for a no-deal Brexit while EUR/USD retreats as markets prepare for Eurozone Retail Sales, US employment data. Furthermore, USD/CAD couldn’t portray the WTI increase, driven due to the fresh US-Venezuela tension, and the USD/CHF portrays downbeat market sentiment before Swiss inflation numbers.
Main Topics in Asia
President Trump to make an announcement on EU trade at 13:45 EST
US Secretary of State: China has taken advantage of trade for decades – Bloomberg
Aussie Retail Sales beat by 0.1% MoM, miss 0.1% QoQ
Japan removes South Korea from trusted export white list - Bloomberg
President Trump: Until there's a deal, we'll be taxing hell out of China
BoJ Minutes for Jun 19 and 20 2019 meeting: Members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently
US President Trump ruled out Treasury Sec. Mnuchin’s proposal to warn China – Bloomberg
UK Chancellor Sajid Javid orders HMRC to ramp up no-deal Brexit preparations – FT
Moody's: UK’s credit profile vulnerable to new government’s spending plans
US officials: North Korea conducts new projectile launch – Reuters
Key Focus Ahead
It’s the US jobs report day and hence nothing matters more than the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) up for publishing at 12:30 GMT. However, July month Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Eurozone Retail Sales for June can offer intermediate moves. Additionally, Canadian trade numbers, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Factory Orders could also entertain traders.
Having witnessed two months of volatile employment numbers from the US, the NFP are returning to the long-term averages with 164K forecast. Also, the Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) can increase to 3.2% from 3.1% while no change is expected from the Unemployment Rate of 3.7%.
EUR/USD: Focus on US non-farm payrolls, today’s close pivotal
EUR/USD rejected near 1.11 in Asia, possibly due to risk aversion. The quote could drop below 1.10 if the US non-farm payrolls data blows past expectations. Bull hammer reversal likely if the data misses estimates.
GBP/USD: No respite for Sterling bulls despite sliding US yields
GBP/USD rejected at 5-day MA hurdle amid Sino-US trade tensions. US 10-year bond yield fell 20 basis points on Thursday but failed to put a strong bid. A weaker-than-expected US jobs data could yield a corrective rally.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Focus on wages in a dollar-friendly setup – Five EUR/USD scenarios
US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to provide a fresh direction after markets digested the Fed decision. Low expectations may lead to a positive surprise. The US dollar is well-positioned into the release.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Aug 01
|24h
|
CHF National Holiday
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
65B
|
57B
|
36B
|15:30
|
|
2.08%
|
|
2.11%
|19:00
|
BRL Trade Balance
|
|
2.293B
|
3.800B
|
5.019B
|19:30
|
|
|
16.9M
|
17.3M
|23:50
|
|
|
|
|23:50
|
|
3.7%
|
3.2%
|
4.0%
|Friday, Aug 02
|01:30
|
|
2.0%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|01:30
|
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|01:30
|
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|06:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.0%
|06:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
-21.4K
|
-63.8K
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|07:30
|
|
|
46.5
|
47.7
|08:00
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
-0.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.9%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.15%
|08:00
|
|
|
77.30K
|
77.02K
|08:00
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
46.0
|
43.1
|09:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-1.8%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.8%
|
1.6%
|09:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
12%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$430.38B
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
164K
|
224K
|12:30
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-54.6B
|
$-55.5B
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
|
$51.80B
|
$52.34B
|12:30
|
|
|
$-0.30B
|
$0.76B
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
|
$51.50B
|
$53.11B
|13:00
|
|
|
|
49.6
|13:45
|
|
|
|
50
|14:00
|
|
|
98.5
|
98.4
|14:00
|
|
|
0.8%
|
-0.7%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
449.6B
|17:00
|
|
|
|
776
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$54.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$251.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
397.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-78.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-9.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-39K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-48K
|23:01
|
|
|
|
90.7
|Saturday, Aug 03
|n/a
|
|
|
|
28.8%
|Sunday, Aug 04
|21:00
|
KRW FX Reserves
|
|
|
402.49B
|
403.07B
|22:30
|
|
|
|
52.2
|23:00
|
|
|
|
51.9
|23:00
|
|
|
|
51.8
|Monday, Aug 05
|24h
|
EUR August Holiday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|00:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|00:30
|
|
|
52.3
|
51.9
|01:00
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-3.9%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|01:45
|
|
|
52.9
|
52.0
|n/a
|
|
|
|
5.07%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.52%
|05:45
|
|
|
-10
|
-6
|06:00
|
|
|
|
49.7
|06:30
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-1.7%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
11%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.09%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
25.04%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.05%
|
0.03%
|07:00
|
|
|
15.74%
|
15.72%
|07:15
|
|
|
52.7
|
53.6
|07:45
|
|
|
50.0
|
50.5
|07:50
|
|
|
51.7
|
51.7
|07:50
|
|
|
52.2
|
52.2
|07:55
|
|
|
55.4
|
55.4
|07:55
|
|
|
51.4
|
51.4
|08:00
|
|
|
53.4
|
53.3
|08:00
|
|
|
52.1
|
51.5
|08:30
|
|
|
51.0
|
50.2
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1
|
-5.8
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-6.8M
|11:30
|
CLP IMACEC
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|12:00
|
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|13:00
|
|
|
108.8
|
106.1
|13:00
|
|
|
109.1
|
107.5
|13:45
|
|
|
|
52.2
|13:45
|
|
|
|
51.6
|14:00
|
|
|
55.5
|
55.1
|22:45
|
|
|
70.9%
|
70.4%
|22:45
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-0.2%
|22:45
|
|
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|22:45
|
|
|
2.1%
|
2.0%
|22:45
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.3%
|23:00
|
|
|
6.27B
|
4.95B
|23:01
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-1.6%
|23:30
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|23:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
4.0%
|Tuesday, Aug 06
|00:00
|
|
|
3.71%
|
3.43%
|00:00
|
|
|
0.15%
|
0.31%
|00:01
|
|
|
|
56.9
|01:30
|
AUD Exports
|
|
|
|
4%
|01:30
|
AUD Imports
|
|
|
|
1%
|01:30
|
AUD Trade Balance
|
|
|
5,250M
|
5,745M
|03:00
|
|
|
|
2.01%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
|04:30
|
|
|
1%
|
1%
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
98.8
|
103.4
|05:00
|
|
|
95.0
|
94.9
|06:00
|
|
|
3.5%
|
-2.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
-8.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
1.0%
|
3.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
10.9B
|
24.4B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
759B
|07:30
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|11:00
|
ILS FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
$120.108B
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
1%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|14:00
|
|
|
7.268M
|
7.323M
|n/a
|
NZD GDT Price Index
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
56.6
|16:00
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.857%
|19:00
|
|
|
|
-6.9%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-6.024M
|22:00
|
|
|
|
43
|23:50
|
|
|
|
$1,322.3B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
|Wednesday, Aug 07
|24h
|
|
|
|
|01:30
|
AUD Home Loans
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
|
|
1.25%
|
1.50%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
|03:00
|
|
|
|
|06:00
|
|
|
-1.8%
|
-3.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
$49.804B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
$43.94B
|06:45
|
EUR Imports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€47.54B
|06:45
|
|
|
|
€-3.28B
|06:45
|
EUR Exports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€44.27B
|06:45
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
€-0.556B
|
€0.300B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-1.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
6.2%
|
8.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
5.0%
|
2.7%
|07:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.3%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
|
|
¥3.113T
|
¥3.119T
|08:00
|
CZK FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
€128.3B
|09:00
|
|
|
5.25%
|
5.50%
|09:00
|
|
|
5.50%
|
5.75%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
93.3
|10:00
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|11:00
|
CLP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$317M
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
|12:00
|
|
|
|
€103.4B
|14:00
|
|
|
|
52.4
|14:00
|
|
|
|
53.7
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-8.496M
|19:00
|
|
|
$17.15B
|
$17.09B
|19:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|23:01
|
|
|
-12%
|
-1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-162.2B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥37.5B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥1,594.8B
|Thursday, Aug 08
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-2.8%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-2.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
45.8
|05:00
|
|
|
|
44
|06:00
|
EUR Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-0.01B
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
0.3%
|07:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
-1.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
6.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
$50.98B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|07:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
-7.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
345.18B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|07:00
|
HUF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€674M
|07:00
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
€395.0M
|
€133.1M
|08:00
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
17.6%
|09:00
|
HUF Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
-213.6B
|10:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.699M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
211.5K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
215K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.06%
|13:00
|
MXN Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
3.95%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$519.9B
|14:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.2%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
65B
|22:45
|
|
|
|
-1.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|Friday, Aug 09
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
SGD National Day
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
|
|
|
|01:30
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.0%
|01:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.