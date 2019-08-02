Forex Today: Trade wars in the spotlight ahead of US NFP, Aussie benefits from retail sales

Friday’s Asian session carries the late-Thursday moves, triggered through the trade war escalation, as the US President Donald Trump stands ready to tax the hell out of China unless they agree for a trade deal. Adding to the pessimism was North Korea’s third round of missile test in a week’s time and the White House notice of the President Trump’s EU trade term announcement at 18:45 BST on Friday. At the data front, Australian Retail Sales and PPI flashed upbeat numbers while BOJ minutes sound a bit hawkish.

USD/JPY holds its stand as a winner while Gold stands on the other extreme amid worries emanating from China, one of the world’s largest bullion user. The AUD/USD benefits from upbeat Australia data raising bars for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) immediate rate cuts whereas NZD/USD couldn’t ignore commodity traders’ pain. Moving on, the GBP/USD extended its downpour as UK lawmakers continue preparing for a no-deal Brexit while EUR/USD retreats as markets prepare for Eurozone Retail Sales, US employment data. Furthermore, USD/CAD couldn’t portray the WTI increase, driven due to the fresh US-Venezuela tension, and the USD/CHF portrays downbeat market sentiment before Swiss inflation numbers.

Main Topics in Asia

President Trump to make an announcement on EU trade at 13:45 EST

US Secretary of State: China has taken advantage of trade for decades – Bloomberg

Aussie Retail Sales beat by 0.1% MoM, miss 0.1% QoQ

Japan removes South Korea from trusted export white list - Bloomberg

President Trump: Until there's a deal, we'll be taxing hell out of China

BoJ Minutes for Jun 19 and 20 2019 meeting: Members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently

US President Trump ruled out Treasury Sec. Mnuchin’s proposal to warn China – Bloomberg

UK Chancellor Sajid Javid orders HMRC to ramp up no-deal Brexit preparations – FT

Moody's: UK’s credit profile vulnerable to new government’s spending plans

US officials: North Korea conducts new projectile launch – Reuters

Key Focus Ahead

It’s the US jobs report day and hence nothing matters more than the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) up for publishing at 12:30 GMT. However, July month Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Eurozone Retail Sales for June can offer intermediate moves. Additionally, Canadian trade numbers, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Factory Orders could also entertain traders.

Having witnessed two months of volatile employment numbers from the US, the NFP are returning to the long-term averages with 164K forecast. Also, the Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) can increase to 3.2% from 3.1% while no change is expected from the Unemployment Rate of 3.7%.

EUR/USD: Focus on US non-farm payrolls, today’s close pivotal

EUR/USD rejected near 1.11 in Asia, possibly due to risk aversion. The quote could drop below 1.10 if the US non-farm payrolls data blows past expectations.  Bull hammer reversal likely if the data misses estimates. 

GBP/USD: No respite for Sterling bulls despite sliding US yields

GBP/USD rejected at 5-day MA hurdle amid Sino-US trade tensions. US 10-year bond yield fell 20 basis points on Thursday but failed to put a strong bid.  A weaker-than-expected US jobs data could yield a corrective rally. 

Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Focus on wages in a dollar-friendly setup – Five EUR/USD scenarios

US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to provide a fresh direction after markets digested the Fed decision. Low expectations may lead to a positive surprise. The US dollar is well-positioned into the release.

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Thursday, Aug 01
24h
 
 
14:30
65B
57B
36B
15:30
2.08%
 
2.11%
19:00
2.293B
3.800B
5.019B
19:30
 
16.9M
17.3M
23:50
 
 
23:50
3.7%
3.2%
4.0%
Friday, Aug 02
01:30
2.0%
1.9%
1.9%
01:30
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
01:30
0.4%
0.3%
0.1%
06:30
 
-0.3%
0.0%
06:30
 
0.5%
0.6%
07:00
 
-21.4K
-63.8K
07:00
 
 
2.6%
07:30
 
46.5
47.7
08:00
 
-2.1%
-0.7%
08:00
 
-0.3%
0.9%
08:00
 
 
0.15%
08:00
 
77.30K
77.02K
08:00
 
2.3%
2.1%
08:30
 
46.0
43.1
09:00
 
0.2%
-1.8%
09:00
 
0.4%
-0.7%
09:00
 
0.8%
1.6%
09:00
 
-0.3%
-0.1%
09:00
 
0.2%
-0.3%
09:00
 
1.3%
1.3%
11:30
 
 
12%
11:30
 
 
$430.38B
12:30
 
34.4
34.4
12:30
 
3.2%
3.1%
12:30
 
164K
224K
12:30
 
3.7%
3.7%
12:30
 
0.2%
0.2%
12:30
 
 
62.9%
12:30
 
$-54.6B
$-55.5B
12:30
 
$51.80B
$52.34B
12:30
 
$-0.30B
$0.76B
12:30
 
$51.50B
$53.11B
13:00
 
 
49.6
13:45
 
 
50
14:00
 
98.5
98.4
14:00
 
0.8%
-0.7%
15:00
 
 
449.6B
17:00
 
 
776
19:30
 
 
$54.4K
19:30
 
 
$251.2K
19:30
 
 
397.9K
19:30
 
 
£-78.6K
19:30
 
 
¥-9.4K
19:30
 
 
€-39K
19:30
 
 
$-48K
23:01
 
 
90.7
Saturday, Aug 03
n/a
 
 
28.8%
Sunday, Aug 04
21:00
 
402.49B
403.07B
22:30
 
 
52.2
23:00
 
 
51.9
23:00
 
 
51.8
Monday, Aug 05
24h
 
 
24h
 
 
00:00
 
 
0%
00:30
 
52.3
51.9
01:00
 
0.0%
-3.9%
01:30
 
 
4.6%
01:45
 
52.9
52.0
n/a
 
 
5.07%
n/a
 
 
-0.52%
05:45
 
-10
-6
06:00
 
 
49.7
06:30
 
-0.5%
-1.7%
06:45
 
 
0.4%
06:45
 
 
11%
07:00
 
 
0.09%
07:00
 
 
25.04%
07:00
 
0.05%
0.03%
07:00
 
15.74%
15.72%
07:15
 
52.7
53.6
07:45
 
50.0
50.5
07:50
 
51.7
51.7
07:50
 
52.2
52.2
07:55
 
55.4
55.4
07:55
 
51.4
51.4
08:00
 
53.4
53.3
08:00
 
52.1
51.5
08:30
 
51.0
50.2
08:30
 
0.1
-5.8
10:00
 
 
-6.8M
11:30
 
 
2.3%
12:00
 
2.5%
2.5%
13:00
 
108.8
106.1
13:00
 
109.1
107.5
13:45
 
 
52.2
13:45
 
 
51.6
14:00
 
55.5
55.1
22:45
 
70.9%
70.4%
22:45
 
0.5%
-0.2%
22:45
 
4.2%
4.2%
22:45
 
2.1%
2.0%
22:45
 
0.5%
0.3%
23:00
 
6.27B
4.95B
23:01
 
0.1%
-1.6%
23:30
 
 
-0.2%
23:30
 
1.6%
4.0%
Tuesday, Aug 06
00:00
 
3.71%
3.43%
00:00
 
0.15%
0.31%
00:01
 
 
56.9
01:30
 
 
4%
01:30
 
 
1%
01:30
 
5,250M
5,745M
03:00
 
 
2.01%
04:30
 
 
2.7%
04:30
 
 
04:30
 
1%
1%
05:00
 
98.8
103.4
05:00
 
95.0
94.9
06:00
 
3.5%
-2.2%
06:00
 
-7.0%
-8.6%
07:00
 
1.0%
3.2%
07:00
 
 
0.2%
07:00
 
10.9B
24.4B
07:00
 
 
759B
07:30
 
 
-0.4%
07:30
 
 
1.6%
07:30
 
 
3.2%
11:00
 
 
$120.108B
12:55
 
 
4.5%
12:55
 
 
1%
13:00
 
 
0%
14:00
 
7.268M
7.323M
n/a
 
 
2.7%
n/a
 
 
56.6
16:00
 
 
17:00
 
 
1.857%
19:00
 
 
-6.9%
20:30
 
 
-6.024M
22:00
 
 
43
23:50
 
 
$1,322.3B
23:50
 
 
Wednesday, Aug 07
24h
 
 
01:30
 
0.3%
0.0%
02:00
 
 
02:00
 
1.25%
1.50%
02:00
 
 
03:00
 
 
06:00
 
-1.8%
-3.7%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.3%
06:00
 
 
3.5%
06:00
 
 
$49.804B
06:00
 
 
$43.94B
06:45
 
 
€47.54B
06:45
 
 
€-3.28B
06:45
 
 
€44.27B
06:45
 
€-0.556B
€0.300B
07:00
 
 
-1.6%
07:00
 
 
-0.7%
07:00
 
6.2%
8.7%
07:00
 
5.0%
2.7%
07:30
 
-0.2%
-0.3%
07:30
 
 
5.7%
07:30
 
 
08:00
 
¥3.113T
¥3.119T
08:00
 
 
€128.3B
09:00
 
5.25%
5.50%
09:00
 
5.50%
5.75%
09:30
 
 
93.3
10:00
 
 
6.8%
11:00
 
 
-1.4%
11:00
 
 
$317M
11:30
 
 
12:00
 
 
€103.4B
14:00
 
 
52.4
14:00
 
 
53.7
14:30
 
 
-8.496M
19:00
 
$17.15B
$17.09B
19:00
 
 
-0.1%
23:01
 
-12%
-1%
23:50
 
 
2.3%
23:50
 
 
¥-162.2B
23:50
 
 
¥37.5B
23:50
 
 
¥1,594.8B
Thursday, Aug 08
05:00
 
 
-2.8%
05:00
 
 
-2.2%
05:00
 
 
-2.1%
05:00
 
 
45.8
05:00
 
 
44
06:00
 
 
€-0.01B
06:00
 
-0.8%
0.3%
07:00
 
 
-1.3%
07:00
 
 
6.1%
07:00
 
 
$50.98B
07:00
 
 
-0.4%
07:00
 
 
-7.3%
07:00
 
 
345.18B
07:00
 
 
1.4%
07:00
 
4.0%
3.8%
07:00
 
3.6%
3.4%
07:00
 
 
€674M
07:00
 
2.6%
2.6%
07:00
 
€395.0M
€133.1M
08:00
 
 
09:00
 
 
0.2%
09:00
 
 
-0.3%
09:00
 
 
17.6%
09:00
 
 
-213.6B
10:00
 
0.3%
0.0%
10:00
 
 
0%
10:00
 
 
1.1%
10:00
 
 
0.2%
10:00
 
 
0.2%
10:00
 
 
1.1%
11:00
 
 
1%
12:30
 
 
1.699M
12:30
 
 
211.5K
12:30
 
 
215K
12:30
 
 
0%
12:30
 
 
-0.1%
13:00
 
 
0.06%
13:00
 
 
0.3%
13:00
 
 
3.95%
13:00
 
 
$519.9B
14:00
 
0.4%
0.2%
14:30
 
 
65B
22:45
 
 
-1.2%
23:50
 
 
0.1%
23:50
 
 
2.2%
23:50
 
 
0.6%
23:50
 
 
2.3%
Friday, Aug 09
24h
 
 
24h
 
 
00:30
 
 
01:30
 
 
2.7%
01:30
 
0.3%
0.0%
01:30
 
-0.1%
-0.1%
04:30
 
 
-0.5%

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

