US officials: North Korea conducts new projectile launch – Reuters

North Korea seems on a missile test raw as it recently conducted another missile test, third in nearly a week, earlier on Friday morning in Asia.

Reuters confirmed the news by quoting the US official as he said that North Korea has carried out a new projectile launch.

South Korean military initially reported the incident while spotting two short-range projectiles fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. local time.

The news report further emphasizes the US officials comments that at least one projectile was detected that did not pose a threat to North America, although there could have been multiple projectiles.

FX implications

Even if the US policymakers’ latest comments that they were aware of the projectile tests, such incidents increase geopolitical pressure on the already sour relations between the US and North Korea, in turn supporting safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold that are already benefiting from the renewed trade wars.