President Trump to make an announcement on EU trade at 13:45 EST

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

President Trump will make an announcement regarding trade matters with the European Union at 13:45 EST today, as per the White House schedule. 

On Thursday, President Trump ratcheted up trade tensions by stating that the US will impose a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of products imported from China. 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

