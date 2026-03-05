Australian Dollar declines to near 0.7050 as trade surplus narrows in January

The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.7065 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) as Australia's trade surplus narrows unexpectedly in January. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US, Israel and Iran tensions. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report is due later on Thursday.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed that Trade Surplus narrowed to 2,631M MoM in January, below the market consensus of 3,900M. This followed December’s surplus of 3,373M.

Additionally, Australia's Exports declined by 0.9% MoM in January, versus a rise of 0.9% seen a month earlier (revised from 1.0%). Imports rose by 0.8% MoM in January, compared to a fall of 1.8% seen in December (revised from 0.8%). The Aussie edges slightly lower following a narrower-than-expected surplus.

Nonetheless, the hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could underpin the Aussie against the USD. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock said after the December monetary policy decision that policymakers’ concerns about inflation have taken center stage and that the possibility of a rate hike was on the table. Growing expectations for interest rate hikes by the Australian central bank could lift the AUD against the USD.

Israel said it was launching new strikes across Iran as well as against what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. Meanwhile, Iran launched a drone attack on an Amazon data center in Bahrain. Persistent geopolitical risks in the Middle East could boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the Greenback.