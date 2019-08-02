BoJ Minutes for Jun 19 and 20 2019 meeting: Members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently

The Bank of Japan's Minutes have been released.

In accordance with the short-term policy interest rate of minus 0.1 percent and the target level of the long-term interest rate, both of which were decided at the previous meeting on April 24 and 25, 2019, the Bank had been providing funds through purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and other measures.6In this situation, 10-year JGB yields had been at around 0 percent, and the shape of the JGB yield curve had been consistent with the guideline for market operations.

In the money market, interest rates on both overnight and term instruments generally had been in negative territory. The uncollateralized overnight call rate had been in the range of around minus 0.02 to minus 0.08 percent. As for interest rates on term instruments, yields on three-month treasury discount bills (T-Bills) generally were more or less unchanged at around minus 0.15 percent.