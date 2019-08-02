US Secretary of State: China has taken advantage of trade for decades - Bloomberg

China has taken advantage of trade for decades and must change its policies because its behavior is having a negative impact on businesses, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Key quotes

“China using predatory trade tactics for decades.”

“China behavior has negative implications for business.”

“President Trump is clear that he wants China to do the right thing.”

"China capital flowing to the US should not compromise national security.”

“North Korea needs to fulfill promises made in Singapore.”

"US fully committed to denuclearization in North Korea via diplomacy.”