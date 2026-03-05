Japanese Yen edges higher above 156.50 as Middle East conflict fuels safe-haven demand

The USD/JPY pair trades in negative territory near 156.85 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Escalating conflict in the Middle East leads to a safe-haven bid for the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD). The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report will be published later on Thursday.

Israel's military said it has begun a new "wave of strikes" targeting military infrastructure in Tehran. Earlier, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US will start “striking progressively deeper” into Iran. Fears of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could boost a safe-haven asset such as the yellow metal.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that he will closely watch the impact of Middle East developments on the domestic and overseas economy. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that he is watching market developments closely and prepared to take various measures if needed.

Economic activity in the US service sector gathered momentum in February, which could lift the Greenback against the JPY. The US ISM Services PMI rose to 56.1 in February, versus 53.8 prior. This figure came in better than the estimations of 53.5.