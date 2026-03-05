IMF’s Georgieva: Global economic resilience being tested yet again by new Middle East conflict
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that global economic resilience is being tested yet again by new Middle East conflict. Georgieva further stated conflict, if proven prolonged, has obvious potential to affect energy prices, market sentiment and inflation.
Key quotes
Global economic resilience being tested yet again by new mideast conflict.
Conflict if proven prolonged has obvious potential to affect energy prices, market sentiment, inflation.
Conflict will place new demands on policymakers everywhere.
We've been warning our membership for some time uncertainty is now new normal.
We're potentially in prolonged preriod of flux.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.