GBP/USD: No respite for Sterling bulls despite sliding US yields

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD rejected at 5-day MA hurdle amid Sino-US trade tensions. 
  • US 10-year bond yield fell 20 basis points on Thursday but failed to put a strong bid under GBP/USD. 
  • A weaker-than-expected US jobs data could yield a corrective rally in the GBP/USD pair. 

GBP/USD remains on the defensive ahead of the London open despite the overnight slide in the US treasury yields. 

The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell almost 20 basis points on Thursday and is currently trading at 1.88%, the lowest level since November 2016. 

The benchmark yield fell on increased haven demand for treasuries after the US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions by stating that the US will impose a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of products imported from China as Beijing is not living up to the promises made during recent trade negotiations. 

The drop in the US yields, however, did little to strengthen the bid tone around GBP/USD. 

The currency pair faced rejection near the downward sloping (bearish) 5-day moving average at 1.2950 in early Asia and was last seen trading at 1.2102, representing 0.17% losses on the day. 

The GBP may remain under pressure in Europe unless the UK construction PMI (Jul) blows past expectations, in which case the pair could chart a minor recovery rally. 

Focus on the US non-farm payrolls

The data due at 12:30 GMT is expected to show the US economy added 164K jobs in July, having added 224K jobs in June. 

The jobless rate is forecasted to remain steady at 3.7%. The average hourly earnings are forecasted to rise 3.2% year-on-year in July, following a 3.1% rise in June. 

A weaker-than-expected labor market data coupled with heightened trade tensions will likely trigger expectations of aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve in the next few months, possibly leading to deeper losses in the US yields and the US Dollar

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2102
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.242
Daily SMA50 1.2564
Daily SMA100 1.2793
Daily SMA200 1.2843
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2172
Previous Daily Low 1.208
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1992
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

