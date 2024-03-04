Forex Today: Slow start to critical week for currencies

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 4:
Major currency pairs fluctuate near the previous week's closing levels early Monday as investors gear up for key macroeconomic events and data releases. Sentix Investor Confidence will be featured in the European economic docket on Monday. Later in the week, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony and European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions.
As risk flows dominated the financial markets ahead of the weekend, the US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure, with the USD Index posting losses for the week. Early Monday, the USD Index moves sideways slightly below 104.00 and US stock index futures trade mixed. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 4.2% after falling more than 1.5% on Friday.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|0.08%
|0.19%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed TD Securities Inflation declined to 4% on a yearly basis in February from 4.6% in January and Building Permits increased by 10% in January (YoY) following December's 24% contraction. AUD/USD largely ignored these data and was last seen trading flat slightly above 0.6500.
Australian Dollar stays quiet amid a stable US Dollar, awaits US data, Fed Powell's speech.
USD/JPY closed the week above 150.00 and went into a consolidation phase to start the new week. Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February will be featured in the Japanese economic docket in the Asian session on Tuesday.
Japanese Yen edges lower against USD amid BoJ uncertainty; focus shifts to Tokyo CPI on Tuesday.
Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh 2024-high above $2,080 on Friday, boosted by retreating US T-bond yields. XAU/USD trades in a tight channel at around $2,080 early Monday.
Gold price remains confined in a range near two-month top, bulls not ready to give up yet.
EUR/USD staged a rebound on Friday and closed the week with small gains. The pair stays calm at around 1.0850 in the European morning on Monday.
GBP/USD stabilized above 1.2650 on Monday after ending the previous week virtually unchanged.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD met decent support near 0.6500
AUD/USD started the week on the defensive, putting once again the 0.6500 contention zone to the test in spite of further weakness in the Greenback and the dominating risk-on mood.
EUR/USD extended the rebound and looks at 1.0900
Further losses in the US Dollar lent further legs to EUR/USD and encouraged it to advance to the 1.0870 zone ahead of the publication of key data releases, the ECB meeting and testimonies by Chair Powell.
Gold skyrockets, trades near record highs
The precious metal extends further its upside bias and climbs to levels last seen in early December around the $2,100 per troy ounce in a context of extra weakness in the US Dollar and a small uptick in US yields across the curve.
Coinbase exchange down again as Bitcoin price nears all-time high
Coinbase Exchange, the largest trading platform in the US is making headlines again for the wrong reasons, as users complain of zero balances on their accounts and lag in transactions.
Oil bears: Losers?
On Friday, oil bears lost several important allies when their opponents tested the barrier of $80. Are they completely lost? Let’s start today’s analysis with the medium-term picture of crude oil.