Australian Dollar stays quiet amid a stable US Dollar, awaits US data, Fed Powell's speech

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trims its intraday gains and moves in the negative direction on Monday, influenced by a stable US Dollar amid improved US Treasury yields. Additionally, the decline of the ASX 200 index provided further downward pressure on the Aussie Dollar, thereby undermining the AUD/USD pair. Traders are likely awaiting key Australian data releases, including the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February on Tuesday and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday.

Australian Dollar has received some support from the Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation for February, which showed a year-over-year rise of 4.0%. However, this increase was lower than the previous rise of 4.6%. Building Permits (MoM) declined by 1.0% in January, contrary to the expected rise of 4.0%. Nevertheless, this figure represented an improvement from the previous decrease of 10.1%. Furthermore, last week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data indicated a 3.4% rise in January, slightly below the market consensus of 3.5%. This data supported the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to consider cutting interest rates later this year.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) could be driven lower due to a contraction in the United States manufacturing sector observed in February. Despite this contraction, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have maintained a cautious stance and have not signaled any immediate interest rate cuts, which provides some support for the US Dollar. Investors closely monitor upcoming economic data releases, including the ISM Services PMI data, ADP Employment Change, and Nonfarm Payrolls for February. Moreover, the focus will be on the speech of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar declines to 0.6520 before the psychological support

The Australian Dollar hovers around 0.6520 on Monday. The immediate resistance is observed around the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6537, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6543 and the major level of 0.6550. If the pair breaks above this resistance zone, it may approach the psychological level of 0.6600. On the downside, the psychological level of 0.6500 appears as the key support followed by the previous week’s low at 0.6486. A breach below this level could potentially trigger a downward move in the AUD/USD pair, targeting the area around the major support level of 0.6450 and February’s low at 0.6442.

Australian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.04% 0.08% 0.13% 0.10% 0.08% -0.05% EUR 0.03% -0.01% 0.11% 0.15% 0.13% 0.10% 0.01% GBP 0.04% 0.01% 0.11% 0.17% 0.15% 0.11% 0.00% CAD -0.08% -0.09% -0.11% 0.06% 0.02% 0.00% -0.12% AUD -0.13% -0.16% -0.18% -0.04% -0.02% -0.05% -0.17% JPY -0.10% -0.14% -0.18% -0.04% 0.03% -0.03% -0.15% NZD -0.08% -0.10% -0.12% 0.01% 0.05% 0.02% -0.12% CHF 0.04% -0.01% -0.01% 0.11% 0.14% 0.13% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).