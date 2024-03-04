- Gold price pauses after last week’s strong positive move to a fresh YTD top.
- Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart acts as a headwind for the metal.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of this week’s key US data/event risks.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session and is currently placed just below its higehst level since December 28, around the $2,088-2,089 region touched on Friday. The disappointing release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the less hawkish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reinforced bets for an imminent shift in the US central bank's policy stance. This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive, which, along with a softer tone around the US equity futures, turn out to be key factors acting as a tailwind for the commodity.
The downside for the Gold price, however, remains cushioned in the wake of the latest optimism over Gaza ceasefire talks and hopes for additional stimulus measures from China. Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be looked upon for some meaningful impetus. Apart from this, this week's key US economic releases, including the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday, will determine the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price draws support from firming June Fed rate cut expectations
- The US Dollar remains on the defensive in the wake of Friday's disappointing US macro data and less-hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the Gold price.
- The ISM survey showed that business activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted more quickly than anticipated in February, with a measure of employment dropping to a seven-month low.
- The US ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 47.8 from 49.1 in January amid a decline in the New Orders Index to 49.2, while the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 52.5 from 52.9 in the previous month.
- Adding to this, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index also missed estimates and dropped to 76.9 in February, though inflation expectations were in line with the expectations.
- Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee noted that the policy rate is quite restrictive, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that it would be appropriate to slow the pace of the balance sheet shrinking.
- Fed Governor Adriana Kugler noted that progress on disinflation will continue, and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that overall inflation is likely to come down over the next few months.
- Furthermore, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would like the central bank to boost its share of short-term Treasuries, exerting some downward pressure on the US Treasury bond yields.
- A softer risk tone also lends support to the safe-haven XAU/USD amid subdued US Dollar demand, though the upside seems limited ahead of the key US data and Fed Chair Jerome Powel's testimony.
Technical analysis: Gold price bulls have the upper hand, could aim to reclaim $2,100 round figure
From a Technical perspective, Friday's breakout through the $2,062-2,064 horizontal barrier was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering near the overbought zone and holding back bulls from placing fresh bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before positioning for an extension of a nearly three-week-old uptrend.
In the meantime, the aforementioned resistance breakpoint, around the $2,064-2,062 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below, however, might prompt aggressive technical selling and expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged near the $2,034 area. The latter should at as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, the $2,088 zone, or over a two-month high touched on Friday, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $2,100 round figure. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the Gold price further towards the $2,025-2,030 intermediate hurdle en route to the all-time peak, around the $2,144-2,145 zone touched early December.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
