Forex Today: Rate cut expectations look at US inflation data

Further optimism in the risk-linked complex maintained the Greenback under pressure in the first half of the week, while investors got ready for the release of crucial US inflation figures on Wednesday. Still around inflation, the UK CPI will also be in the spotlight.

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 14:

The USD Index (DXY) retreated for the third day in a row and once again broke below the 103.00 support amidst lower yields. The Inflation Rate will take centre stage on August 14 seconded by weekly MBA’s Mortgage Applications.

EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs and revisited the 1.0980 zone on the back of the improved tone in the riskier assets. Another estimate of the Q2 GDP Growth rate in the euro area is due on August 14, followed by Industrial Production and the preliminary Employment Change in Q2.

GBP/USD resumed its uptrend and rose sharply, this time rapidly leaving behind the 1.2800 barrier to print multi-day tops. The salient event across the Channel will be the Inflation Rate on August 14.

USD/JPY maintained its erratic performance seen in past days, although a convincing breakout of the 148.00 barrier appears elusive for the time being. The next significant data releases in Japan will be the advanced Q2 GDP Growth Rate, the final Industrial Production and weekly Foreign Bond Investment, all expected on August 15.

Another positive day saw AUD/USD trespass the key 0.6600 barrier and reach new three-week highs. Next of note on the Australian calendar will be the Consumer Inflation Expectations and the publication of the labour market report, all due on August 15.

WTI prices could not sustain a move past the key $80.00 mark per barrel, eventually succumbing to the renewed selling pressure and returning below the $79.00 mark.

Gold prices approached the $2,480 region per ounce troy before retreating and ending the session with modest losses ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday. Silver dropped markedly despite briefly surpassing the $28.00 mark per ounce earlier in the day.