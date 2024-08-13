Forex Today: Rate cut expectations look at US inflation data

Further optimism in the risk-linked complex maintained the Greenback under pressure in the first half of the week, while investors got ready for the release of crucial US inflation figures on Wednesday. Still around inflation, the UK CPI will also be in the spotlight.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 14:
The USD Index (DXY) retreated for the third day in a row and once again broke below the 103.00 support amidst lower yields. The Inflation Rate will take centre stage on August 14 seconded by weekly MBA’s Mortgage Applications.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs and revisited the 1.0980 zone on the back of the improved tone in the riskier assets. Another estimate of the Q2 GDP Growth rate in the euro area is due on August 14, followed by Industrial Production and the preliminary Employment Change in Q2.
GBP/USD resumed its uptrend and rose sharply, this time rapidly leaving behind the 1.2800 barrier to print multi-day tops. The salient event across the Channel will be the Inflation Rate on August 14.
USD/JPY maintained its erratic performance seen in past days, although a convincing breakout of the 148.00 barrier appears elusive for the time being. The next significant data releases in Japan will be the advanced Q2 GDP Growth Rate, the final Industrial Production and weekly Foreign Bond Investment, all expected on August 15.
Another positive day saw AUD/USD trespass the key 0.6600 barrier and reach new three-week highs. Next of note on the Australian calendar will be the Consumer Inflation Expectations and the publication of the labour market report, all due on August 15.
WTI prices could not sustain a move past the key $80.00 mark per barrel, eventually succumbing to the renewed selling pressure and returning below the $79.00 mark.
Gold prices approached the $2,480 region per ounce troy before retreating and ending the session with modest losses ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday. Silver dropped markedly despite briefly surpassing the $28.00 mark per ounce earlier in the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound falters around 0.6650
AUD/USD suffered the persistent weakness in the commodity complex and gave away part of the weekly robust advance to as high as the 0.6650 zone, or multi-day highs, on Wednesday.
EUR/USD reaches new 2024 highs well past 1.1000
EUR/USD advanced modestly and looked to consolidate the recent breakout of the key 1.1000 barrier, reaching new yearly peaks around 1.1050 following the vacillating price action around the Greenback post-US CPI.
Gold retreats sharply as investors seek high-yielding assets
Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,460 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar stays on the back foot after the July CPI data, XAU/USD finds it difficult to push higher as sentiment turns mixed.
PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings
PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.
Rebound in risk appetite takes a breather
US inflation failed to provoke much volatility this afternoon, while oil prices have fallen back from their recent highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.