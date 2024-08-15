Forex Today: Optimism returns as recession fears dilute

What you need to take care of on Friday, August 16:

The US Dollar seesawed between gains and losses, ending the day mixed across the FX board after United States (US) data brought relief. Speculative interest dropped concerns about a potential recession in the world’s largest economy following the release of healthy employment-related figures and upbeat Retail Sales. Other figures were not that encouraging but fell short of reviving concerns or affecting the odds for a September interest rate cut.

Stocks made the most out of it, as Wall Street extended its rally to fresh weekly highs, with the three major indexes holding on to substantial gains at the end of the day.

The Euro lost the 1.1000 mark versus the US Dollar and settled around 1.0970, while GBP/USD managed to end the day at around 1.2860, as Sterling Pound found support in local data. The UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed the economy grew 0.6% in the three months to June as expected. Additionally, Manufacturing Production rose 1.1% MoM in June, surpassing expectations.

Safe-haven CHF and JPY edged lower vs the US Dollar, but commodity-linked currencies such as the AUD and the CAD held within familiar levels as stocks’ rally partially offset USD strength.

Gold managed to trim intraday losses and recovered the $2,450 mark ahead of the US close.

Friday will bring speeches from major central bank Governors. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Michele Bullock is due to testify before Congress alongside other policymakers, while Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Adrian Orr is due to speak about monetary policy at an event hosted by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Later in the day, the United Kingdom (UK) will release July Retail Sales, while the United States (US) will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the Michigan Consumer Inflation Expectations for the same month.