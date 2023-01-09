What you need to take care of on Tuesday, January 10:
The US Dollar started the week on the back foot as optimism weighed on the safe-haven currency. On the one hand, market players assessed US macroeconomic data published last Friday, which suggests the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of tightening.
Federal Reserve officials backed such speculation, as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that 50 bps or 25 bps are on the table for the next meeting. Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic added rates should rise to 5% or 5.25%. Both pledged more hikes to tame inflation before they could finally pause and hold for some time.
On the other, China announced the re-opening of sea and land crossings with Hong Kong, which were closed three years ago. Asian stocks posted substantial gains, leading the way higher for their overseas counterparts. It is worth noting that Wall Street trimmed a good bunch of its intraday gains ahead of the close.
EUR/USD reached 1.0760, holding on to gains despite tepid Euro Zone data. GBP/USD trades at 1.2200, benefiting from the broad US Dollar weakness.
Commodity-linked currencies advanced at the beginning of the day, spending the last two sessions consolidating near their daily peaks vs the dollar. AUD/USD trades around 0.6930, while USD/CAD is down to 1.3370.
The Japanese Yen appreciated against the US Dollar, with the pair down to 131.50.
Gold holds on to gains and trades around $1,875 a troy ounce. However, crude oil prices ended the day little changed, with WTI currently changing hands at $74.70 a barrel.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6930 amid persistent US Dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair flirted with 0.6950 on Monday, holding on to substantial gains as the day ended. Chinese re-opening continues, boosting hopes the global economy will benefit from China’s comeback.
EUR/USD trading at around 1.0750, its highest since last May
EUR/USD rallied at the beginning of the week as market participants dropped the greenback on the back of renewed speculation the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of quantitative tightening.
Gold: Optimistic buyers maintain the upward pressure
The USD weakness pushed gold to $1,880.90 on Monday, its highest since May 2022. The Greenback eased on the back of an upbeat mood, based on speculation the Fed has room to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
Ripple price on way to $0.37 with bulls on mission mode
XRP pumps higher with over 1% of profits intraday as a new high for 2023 sits nearby. Bulls see the trading conditions improve as both the VIX and the Dollar Index (DXY) are backing off further.
US statistics fuel hopes for more dovish Fed
Data from the US on Friday supported risk appetite and provided a technically significant blow to the dollar against many of its peers.