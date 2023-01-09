- Shiba Inu yielded 10% weekly gains to holders with an increase in trade volume and the SHIB burn rate.
- Shiba Inu trade volume increased 116% and the burn rate increased 1,400% on January 9, 2023.
- SHIB price is on track to break out of the ascending channel and bulls are set to hit the target of 61.8% Fibonacci extension at $0.00000912.
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, is currently in an uptrend. Bitcoin and Ethereum held their ground over the past week as altcoins like Shiba Inu yielded double-digit gains for holders.
Also read: Shiba Inu developers share Shibarium update, the layer-2 solution will scale a $4.9 billion market
Shiba Inu price could break out according to these indicators
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-competitor and meme coin is on track to break out of its ascending channel. The meme coin’s market capitalization is currently $5.2 billion and SHIB is on track to climb to the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at $0.00000912.
SHIB/USDT price chart
As seen in the chart above, Shiba Inu price climbed above two long-term Exponential Moving Averages at 50-day EMA and 200-day EMA. Relative Strength Index (RSI), the momentum indicator is close to 70, and that implies SHIB is near oversold. Therefore, while betting on the bullish potential of SHIB traders need to be cautiously optimistic.
SHIB price falling below the lower trendline of the ascending channel or 50-day and 200-day EMAs could invalidate the bullish thesis of the meme coin.
These indicators reveal SHIB’s rising adoption
Shiba Inu’s trade volume climbed 116% in the 24-hour period between January 8 and January 9, 2023. Activity on the SHIB network climbed and the spike in trade volume signals rising utility and adoption of Shiba Inu.
Burn mechanism removes SHIB tokens from circulation permanently, reducing the supply and influencing Shiba Inu’s price. Based on data from Shibburn.com, the burn rate climbed 1,400% on Sunday. A spike in burn rate implies a large volume of SHIB tokens were burnt and permanently pulled out of circulation. While the USD equivalent of the SHIB tokens burnt is not as significant, it reduces selling pressure on the meme coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Cardano whales continue accumulation awaiting three key developments in 2023
Cardano, Ethereum network’s competitor and one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem noted a spike in whale wallet holdings. Cardano community members are awaiting three key events in the altcoin’s network in 2023. The outlook on the altcoin is bullish.
Bitcoin attracts mega whales with new moves, finds support at the $16,800 level
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.