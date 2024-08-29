Forex Today: Markets’ attention now looks at US PCE

The Greenback extended its march north, helped by higher yields and firmer-than-expected results from GDP figures and weekly data of the labour market, all ahead of the publication of key PCE readings on Friday.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 30:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained firm and extended its breakout of the key 101.00 barrier amidst rising US yields across the board. The release of inflation figures tracked by the PCE takes centre stage on August 30, seconded by Personal Income, Personal Spending, the Chicago PMI, and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment print.
EUR/USD suffered the Dollar’s rebound and broke below the 1.1100 support to reach multi-day lows. On August 30, Retail Sales are due in Germany, along with the labour market report. In the broader Euroland, the advanced Inflation Rate is expected, followed by the Unemployment Rate and the speech by the ECB’s af Jochnick.
GBP/USD bounced off weekly lows and managed to trim some losses and retreat just marginally on Thursday. Mortgage Approvals and Mortgage Lending will be published on August 30.
USD/JPY rose for the second day in a row, reaching multi-day highs near 145.50 on the back of the strong dollar and higher yields. Busy calendar in Japan on August 30 will release the Unemployment Rate, along with the Jobs/Applications Ratio and Tokyo inflation data. In addition, preliminary Industrial Production is also due, seconded by Retail Sales and Housing Starts.
AUD/USD resumed its robust rally and surpassed once again the key 0.6800 barrier, hitting new tops in levels not traded since early in the year. Housing Credit figures, and Retail Sales are coming on August 30.
Supply concerns stemming from Libya, as well as positive US data releases, lent legs to crude oil prices and lifted WTI to the vicinity of the $77.00 mark per barrel.
Prices of Gold traded in a cautious albeit positive tone near their recent all-time highs beyond the $2,500 mark per ounce troy despite the firm greenback and rising yields. Silver prices partially recouped ground lost in the previous day and approached the $29.70 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The hunt for 0.6870
AUD/USD resumed its uptrend despite the better tone in the greenback, managing to reclaim the key 0.6800 barrier and beyond and refocusing on the next up-barrier at the 0.6870 region (December 2023 peaks).
EUR/USD: Initial contention emerges around 1.1050
EUR/USD built on Wednesday’s losses and retreated below the 1.1100 support, finding some initial contention around 1.1050 on the back of the continuation of the upside impetus in the US Dollar prior to Friday’s PCE data.
Gold aims for fresh record highs
Following a quick drop toward $2,500 in the American session on Thursday with the immediate reaction to upbeat US data releases, Gold regains its traction and trades in positive territory at around $2,520.
Bitcoin pops above $60,000, but the short-term outlook remains bearish
Bitcoin's (BTC) price recovers from Wednesday's losses and trades higher by 2.3% at $60,320 at the time of writing on Thursday. However, the recovery could be short-lived as on-chain metrics project a negative outlook, as shown by negative exchange funding rates.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.