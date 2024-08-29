Forex Today: Markets’ attention now looks at US PCE

The Greenback extended its march north, helped by higher yields and firmer-than-expected results from GDP figures and weekly data of the labour market, all ahead of the publication of key PCE readings on Friday.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 30:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained firm and extended its breakout of the key 101.00 barrier amidst rising US yields across the board. The release of inflation figures tracked by the PCE takes centre stage on August 30, seconded by Personal Income, Personal Spending, the Chicago PMI, and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment print.

EUR/USD suffered the Dollar’s rebound and broke below the 1.1100 support to reach multi-day lows. On August 30, Retail Sales are due in Germany, along with the labour market report. In the broader Euroland, the advanced Inflation Rate is expected, followed by the Unemployment Rate and the speech by the ECB’s af Jochnick.

GBP/USD bounced off weekly lows and managed to trim some losses and retreat just marginally on Thursday. Mortgage Approvals and Mortgage Lending will be published on August 30.

USD/JPY rose for the second day in a row, reaching multi-day highs near 145.50 on the back of the strong dollar and higher yields. Busy calendar in Japan on August 30 will release the Unemployment Rate, along with the Jobs/Applications Ratio and Tokyo inflation data. In addition, preliminary Industrial Production is also due, seconded by Retail Sales and Housing Starts.

AUD/USD resumed its robust rally and surpassed once again the key 0.6800 barrier, hitting new tops in levels not traded since early in the year. Housing Credit figures, and Retail Sales are coming on August 30.

Supply concerns stemming from Libya, as well as positive US data releases, lent legs to crude oil prices and lifted WTI to the vicinity of the $77.00 mark per barrel.

Prices of Gold traded in a cautious albeit positive tone near their recent all-time highs beyond the $2,500 mark per ounce troy despite the firm greenback and rising yields. Silver prices partially recouped ground lost in the previous day and approached the $29.70 zone.