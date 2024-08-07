Forex Today: Investors now look at weekly US labour data… and the Yen

The Greenback extended its weekly rebound mainly on the back of the strong resumption of selling pressure in the Japanese yen. In the meantime, bets for a half-point rate cut in September remained firm.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 8:
The USD Index (DXY) added to Tuesday’s advance north of the 103.00 barrier, helped by the weaker Yen and higher US yields. Initial Jobless Claims take centre stage on August 8, seconded by Wholesale Inventories and the speech by T. Barkin (Richmond).
EUR/USD alternated gains with losses around 1.0930 following Tuesday’s marked knee-jerk. There are no scheduled releases on the euro docket on August 8.
GBP/USD managed to reverse two straight sessions of losses, regaining the 1.2700 hurdle and beyond despite the Dollar’s gains. The RICS House Price Balance is only due on August 8.
USD/JPY sharply advanced to weekly highs past the 147.00 hurdle, building on Tuesday’s acceptable gains. Bank Lending figures, weekly Foreign Bond Investment, the Eco Watchers Survey, and the BoJ Summary of Opinions are all due on August 8.
Further gains saw AUD/USD climb to multi-day tops near 0.6575, adding to the previous day’s advance. On August 8, the NAB Business Confidence will be unveiled.
Rising geopolitical jitters and another drop in US weekly crude oil inventories sent WTI prices to weekly tops near the $76.00 mark per barrel.
Prices of Gold posted decent gains around the $2,400 mark per ounce troy, leaving behind four consecutive daily declines. Silver, in the meantime, hovered around the $27.00 region per ounce, barely changing from the previous day’s close.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD continues to move sideways above 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by strong gains in Wall Street's main indexes, helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY holds near 147.00 after BoJ's Uchida-led volatility
USD/JPY remains strongly bid near 147.00 after testing 148.00 early Wednesday. Traders digest the dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida, helping the Japanese Yen recover some ground, despite the upbeat mood. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
Gold stabilized just ahead of $2,400
Gold stages a rebound and looks to stabilize at around $2,400 after closing the first two days of the week deep in negative territory. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Crypto Today: Morgan Stanley to offer Bitcoin to clients, Ethereum gears for $3,000, XRP steady above $0.50
Morgan Stanley advisors are ready to offer Bitcoin Spot ETF to their clients starting Wednesday, August 7. Bitcoin makes a comeback above $57,000, Ether gears for recovery to $3,000 and XRP gains ground above support at $0.50.
JPY weaker, VIX falling, stocks rebound, what's next?
The Dollar is currently starting to appreciate again against most other currencies. In light of the negative headlines from the economic sight the Greenback might weaken again, though.