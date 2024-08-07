Forex Today: Investors now look at weekly US labour data… and the Yen

The Greenback extended its weekly rebound mainly on the back of the strong resumption of selling pressure in the Japanese yen. In the meantime, bets for a half-point rate cut in September remained firm.

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 8:

The USD Index (DXY) added to Tuesday’s advance north of the 103.00 barrier, helped by the weaker Yen and higher US yields. Initial Jobless Claims take centre stage on August 8, seconded by Wholesale Inventories and the speech by T. Barkin (Richmond).

EUR/USD alternated gains with losses around 1.0930 following Tuesday’s marked knee-jerk. There are no scheduled releases on the euro docket on August 8.

GBP/USD managed to reverse two straight sessions of losses, regaining the 1.2700 hurdle and beyond despite the Dollar’s gains. The RICS House Price Balance is only due on August 8.

USD/JPY sharply advanced to weekly highs past the 147.00 hurdle, building on Tuesday’s acceptable gains. Bank Lending figures, weekly Foreign Bond Investment, the Eco Watchers Survey, and the BoJ Summary of Opinions are all due on August 8.

Further gains saw AUD/USD climb to multi-day tops near 0.6575, adding to the previous day’s advance. On August 8, the NAB Business Confidence will be unveiled.

Rising geopolitical jitters and another drop in US weekly crude oil inventories sent WTI prices to weekly tops near the $76.00 mark per barrel.

Prices of Gold posted decent gains around the $2,400 mark per ounce troy, leaving behind four consecutive daily declines. Silver, in the meantime, hovered around the $27.00 region per ounce, barely changing from the previous day’s close.