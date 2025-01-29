Forex Today: Investors’ focus shifts to the ECB meeting and data

The US Dollar traded in a positive fashion after the Fed left its interest rates unchanged, as widely anticipated, and Chief Powell delivered a neutral message at his press conference.

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 30:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) kept the weekly bid bias in place helped by rising yields and Powell’s tone. Another revision of Q4 GDP Growth Rate is due seconded by the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and Pending Home Sales.

EUR/USD dropped to the sub-1.0400 region, or four-day lows, in response to further strength in the Greenback and prudence ahead of the ECB event on Thursday. The ECB meeting and press conference by President C. Lagarde will take centre stage, followed by preliminary Q4 GDP Growth Rate prints in Germany and the broader Euroland, as well as EMU’s Unemployment Rate, Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment.

GBP/USD rebounded from lows in the sub-1.2400 region, eventually ending the day around Tuesday’s closing levels. The BoE’s M4 Money Supply and Consumer Credit figures are expected along with Mortgage Approvals and Mortgage Lending.

USD/JPY remained choppy, trading just above the 155.00 hurdle and fading part of Tuesday’s advance. The usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be released followed by the speech by the BoJ’s Himino.

AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day, this time putting the 0.6200 support to the test. Export and Import Prices in Australia are due along with the speech by the RBA’s Jones.

WTI resumed its bearish leg and broke below the $73.00 mark per barrel to flirt with fresh four-week lows.

Gold prices faced renewed downside pressure, briefly revisiting the $2,750 zone per ounce troy following USD dynamics and the FOMC gathering. Silver prices added to Tuesday’s advance and flirted with multi-day peaks near the $31.00 mark per ounce.