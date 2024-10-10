Forex Today: Investors’ attention remains on US inflation

Sticky US CPI data and hawkish comments from Fed officials lent extra support to the Greenback on Thursday prior to the release of further inflation metrics at the end of the week.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 11:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose past the 103.00 barrier to reach new two-month highs as market participants adjusted to rising bets of a 25 bps rate cut in November. The US inflation will remain at the centre of the debate with the release of Producer Prices seconded by the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment and speeches by the Fed’s Goolsbee and Bowman.
The downside pressure in EUR/USD gathered extra pace, briefly sending the pair to the sub-1.0900 support. Final Inflation Rate in Germany takes centre stage seconded by Current Account results.
Extra gains in the Greenback prompted GBP/USD to extend its leg lower and trade just pips away from the key 1.3000 support. Interesting day on the UK docket with the releases of GDP figures, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
USD/JPY partially faded Wednesday’s marked advance soon after hitting new highs around 149.50. Next on tap on the Japanese docket will be the Industrial Production figures on October 15.
AUD/USD outperformed its risky peers and advanced modestly after five consecutive daily pullbacks. The Westpac Leading Index and the speech by the RBA’s Hunter are due on October 16.
WTI prices rose sharply on the back of persistent geopolitical concerns and hopes of a demand recovery in China and the US.
Prices of Gold reversed a multi-day negative streak and regained the $2,630 region per ounce troy after briefly bottoming out near $2,600. Silver prices left behind three consecutive daily losses and posted a robust bounce past the $31.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide and approaches 1.0900
EUR/USD failed to extend gains and is back under selling pressure in the American session. United States inflation and employment-related figures kept the Fed on the 25 bps rate cut path.
GBP/USD loses momentum and drops to 1.3050
The British pound seems to be running out of steam on Thursday, prompting GBP/USD to face some selling pressueer and slip back to the 1.3050 area, down modestly for the day.
Gold grinds north above $2,620
Gold price bounced sharply after nearing the $2,600 mark, now trading around the $2,620 level. The US Dollar saw a short-lived spike following the release of US data, which came opposite to the Fed needs.
Bitcoin vulnerable despite surge in stablecoin market capitalization
Bitcoin price closed below the $62,000 support on Wednesday, showing signs of weakness. CryptoQuant report shows how rising stablecoin market capitalization could be a positive sign for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.