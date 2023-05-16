Forex Today: Higher US yields, risk aversion lead to a stronger US Dollar

Japan's growth data for the first quarter and the Australian Wage Price Index will be the highlights of the Asian session on Wednesday. Despite mixed data and the ongoing debt ceiling drama, the US Dollar has gained momentum.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 17:
The US Dollar strengthened across the board on Tuesday, driven by higher US yields and mixed US data. The Dow Jones index experienced a 1% loss, while the Nasdaq slid by 0.18%. Investor sentiment remained cautious. The US Dollar Index gained 0.20% and was last observed above 102.60.
“The president changed the scope of who is negotiating,” said Kevin McCarthy, the top congressional Republican, during his talks regarding the debt ceiling. He sounded more optimistic about a deal to avoid a US default.
US Retail Sales rose by 0.4% in April, falling short of the market consensus of 0.7%. However, March figures were revised higher from -1% to -0.7%. Industrial Production expanded by 0.5% in April, surpassing the market consensus of 0%. On Wednesday, the US will report Building Permits and Housing Starts.
Fed’s Mester sounded hawkish on Tuesday. She mentioned she would like to get to a point where it could equally be a potential increase or decrease in interest rates. “I don’t think we’re at that hold rate yet”. More Fed speakers are scheduled on Wednesday. Earlier, Fed’s Barking said that if inflation persists or accelerates “there’s no barrier in my mind to further increases”.
The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.57%, reaching its highest level in two weeks before retracing slightly. The 2-year yield reached 4.12%. European yields also rose, weighing on the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY reached fresh weekly highs above 136.60 before pulling back modestly. Japan will release preliminary Q1 GDP and March Industrial Production data.
EUR/USD was rejected from above 1.0900 and dropped towards 1.0850. It continues to maintain a bearish tone, trading near the weekly low area. Final inflation data is due in the Eurozone on Wednesday.
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2500 and pulled back due to a strong US Dollar. The Pound was also influenced by UK data. The ILO Unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher from 3.8% to 3.9% in the three months to March, reaching the highest level in over a year. The claimant count change also showed an unexpected increase of 46.7K in April, compared to an expected decline of 10.8K.
USD/CAD finished modestly higher, above 1.3470. The Canadian Dollar strengthened across the board following higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly accelerated for the first time since June 2022, reaching 4.4%.
Analysts at RBC wrote:
“Inflation in Canada accelerated in April, but has still on balance been easing since peaking in summer 2022. Early signs that the lagged impact of higher interest rates are weighing on economic growth suggest underlying price pressures should continue to ease. The BoC is expected to stay on the sideline for the remainder of the year.”
NZD/USD attempted a recovery but retreated to 0.6230 after reaching 0.6258. AUD/USD fell from above 0.6700 to 0.6655. The Australian Dollar lagged due to weaker Chinese data, the RBA minutes and a larger-than-expected decline in the Westpac Consumer Confidence report for May. Australia will release the Wage Price Index on Wednesday and the Employment report on Thursday.
Gold experienced a sharp drop below $2,000, remaining under pressure and potentially testing the crucial support level of $1,970. Silver also lost ground, falling to $23.60. Crude oil prices retraced some of Monday's gains, with WTI ending around $70.55. Cryptocurrencies also experienced losses; BTC/USD falling below $27,000 by 1.40%.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.