Forex Today: GBP bears the burden of Brexit uncertainty, USD benefits from risk-off

- The market remains risk-averse amid gloomy outlook for Brexit, US-China trade deal.
- Oil prices stay on the back foot amid rising doubts on global economic growth.
- China says the US playing “good cop-bad cop” ahead of November talks.
While a lack of major data/events keep markets focused on the trade/Brexit headlines, doubts over global economic strength extend the US Dollar’s (USD) positive momentum on early Friday. China termed the US Vice President Mike Pence’s criticism of Chinese human rights records and support for Hong Kong as playing “good cop-bad cop” ahead of the key trade summit in Chile, up for early November.
Further, Reuters’ poll of economists suggests global economic growth in 2020 to decline below the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest downgraded forecast of 3.4% to 3.1%. Also spreading pessimism during the Asian session was the news that global rating agency Fitch slashed India’s 2019/20 growth to be at the six-year low of 5.5%.
With this, Oil prices have an additional reason, other than receding geopolitical tension and likely increase in the global supply, mainly supported by the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia, to extend the latest declines.
On the currency front, the Euro (EUR) keep the losses backed by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) downbeat assessment while the British Pound (GBP) hold onto declines as traders doubt British Prime Minister’s (PM) ability to break more than three-year-old Brexit deadlock. Moving on, Antipodeans have fewer catalysts to question the recent weakness while the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold have to bear the burden of the USD strength.
Main Topics in Asia
Analysts: Pence and Trump play 'bad cop/good cop' ahead of anticipated China-US summit - Global Times
Fitch slashes India's growth outlook to 6-year low - Indian Express
Deeper global slowdown likely despite a round of rate cuts - Reuters Poll
USD/JPY risk reversals hit three-month highs on call demand
Key Focus Ahead
Except for the German Consumer Confidence and IFO numbers, the European and the UK session are likely to keep the market focus on the trade/Brexit headlines. During the United States’ (US) session, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index may entertain investors.
While no major data/event is up for publishing, speculations surrounding the European Union’s (EU) response to the Brexit extension and the UK Parliamentary process on the PM’s snap election motion will entertain markets ahead of the key week. It should also be noted that the US Defence Secretary recently criticized Turkey’s Syrian invasion and might trigger the pullback in oil prices during the later part of the day.
EUR/USD: On the defensive, eyes German IFO
EUR/USD created a bearish candlestick pattern on Thursday. A drop to key support at 1.1170 could be in the offing. The bulls need the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index to beat estimates.
GBP/USD: Sterling may remain depressed due to UK political uncertainty
Doubts over Brexit likely to keep GBP/USD under pressure. EU is likely to grant a three-month extension, but the decision may not come on Friday. UK PM calls for a snap election, opposition rejects the election offer.
USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive
200-DMA caps bullish progress as geopolitics remain in the driving seat - (Yen bullish). Brexit is up in the air and China may well respond in kind to US VP Pence's antagonistic comments - (Yen bullish)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.
GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...
German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5. The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.