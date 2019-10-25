GBP/USD: Sterling may remain depressed due to UK political uncertainty

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Doubts over Brexit likely to keep GBP/USD under pressure. 
  • EU is likely to grant a three-month extension, but the decision may not come on Friday. 
  • UK PM calls for a snap election, opposition rejects the election offer. 

The path of least resistance for Sterling is to the downside, as the prospect of a UK election has added fresh uncertainty to the ongoing Brexit saga.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday conceded for the first time that he will not meet his "do or die" pledge to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) before Oct. 31 and called for a general election on Dec. 12 to break Britain's Brexit impasse.

The opposition, however, has rejected the election offer with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn stating that he would wait to see what the EU decides on a Brexit delay before deciding which way to vote on Monday.

Meanwhile, the EU is reportedly considering granting a three-month extension. The decision, however, might not come on Friday, an EU official from the bloc said, according to Reuters.

All-in-all, Brexit is in limbo and Johnson seems stuck between a rock and a hard place. Traders, therefore, are unlikely to buy Sterling.

Technical charts are also calling a move lower. Notably, Thursday's bearish outside bar candle has opened the doors for a deeper pullback, possibly to the 200-day average at 1.2712.

As of writing, the pair is sidelined below the 200-hour average at 1.2852.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.284
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2851
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2567
Daily SMA50 1.2408
Daily SMA100 1.243
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2951
Previous Daily Low 1.2787
Previous Weekly High 1.299
Previous Weekly Low 1.2515
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range

The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...

Gold News

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession

The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5.  The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures