- EUR/USD created a bearish candlestick pattern on Thursday.
- A drop to key support at 1.1170 could be in the offing.
- The bulls need the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index to beat estimates.
The EUR/USD pair is looking heavy, having charted a bearish candlestick pattern on Thursday and could suffer a deeper drop in the European session if key German data disappoints expectations.
The currency pair fell by 0.24% on Thursday, engulfing preceding day's high and low. Essentially, the pair carved out a bearish outside bar candlestick pattern, indicating a resumption of the pullback from the recent highs near 1.1180.
As a result, the pair could drop to 1.1070 – the support of the ascending trendline on the 4-hour chart.
Focus on German IFO
The Ifo Institute – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich – will issue its report on German Business Sentiment at 8:00 GMT.
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September and the Current Assessment Index is forecasted to drop to 98.0 from 98.5. Meanwhile, the Expectations Index is seen rising to 91.0 from 90.8.
The German economic slowdown is generally accepted by now and priced in. As a result, a weaker-than-expected Business Climate and Current Assessment figures may not hurt the EUR as long as the forward-looking Expectations Index beat estimates.
The rising trendline support at 1.1070 could be breached if the Expectations Index registers a bigger-than-expected drop.
Ahead of the IFO data, the pair may take cues from the GfK Consumer Confidence (Nov) scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1029
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1135
|Daily SMA200
|1.1205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1218
