USD/JPY risk reversals hit three-month highs on call demand

- USD/JPY risk reversals have the highest level since July 26.
- The guage indicates the pair is likely to end the ongoing consolidation with a bullish move.
One-month risk reversals on USD/JPY (JPY1MRR), a gauge of calls to puts, rose to three-month highs on Friday, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for continued strength in the US Dollar.
The gauge ticked higher to -1.20, the highest level since July 26. The negative number indicates the demand or implied volatility premium for USD/JPY puts is still higher than that for USD/JPY calls.
That said, the demand differential has weakened significantly over the last two months, as indicated by the rise in the risk reversals from -2.275 to -1.20.
More importantly, risk reversals continue to rise despite the recent sideways trend in USD/JPY. The pair's ascent from the Oct. 3 low of 106.48 run out of steam at highs near 108.90 on Oct. 15 and the spot has been lacking a clear directional bias ever since.
Risk reversals, however, have risen from -1.47 (low on Oct. 14), which indicates the options market is expecting USD/JPY to continue moving higher.
JPY1MRR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
