Forex Today: EU inflation data, Lagarde and Powell speeches to drive markets

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 2:

Following Monday's choppy action, major currency pairs seem to have stabilized early Tuesday. Eurostat will release Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for June in the European session. Later in the day, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the policy outlook at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra. The US economic calendar will also feature JOLTS Job Openings data for May.

The US Dollar (USD) started the week on a weak note but managed to stage a rebound later in the American session. Despite the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June, the USD benefited from rising US Treasury bond yields and the USD Index closed the day virtually unchanged. In the European morning on Tuesday, the index stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 106.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 4.45%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% 0.10% 0.58% 0.53% 0.45% 0.74% 0.64% EUR 0.13% 0.00% 0.42% 0.35% 0.47% 0.56% 0.46% GBP -0.10% -0.00% 0.39% 0.35% 0.47% 0.56% 0.46% JPY -0.58% -0.42% -0.39% -0.06% -0.07% 0.15% 0.08% CAD -0.53% -0.35% -0.35% 0.06% -0.03% 0.21% 0.11% AUD -0.45% -0.47% -0.47% 0.07% 0.03% 0.09% 0.05% NZD -0.74% -0.56% -0.56% -0.15% -0.21% -0.09% -0.08% CHF -0.64% -0.46% -0.46% -0.08% -0.11% -0.05% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Earlier in the day, the Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) June monetary policy meeting showed that policymakers thought that another rate hike might be needed if they judged that the policy was not sufficiently restrictive. The publication further noted that the board saw the case for holding rates steady was stronger than for hiking. After closing in negative territory on Monday, AUD/USD continued to stretch lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and the pair was last seen trading below 0.6650.

USD/JPY closed the first trading day of the week as investors refrained from taking large positions. The pair trades marginally higher on the day above 161.50 in the European morning on Tuesday.

After spiking above 1.2700 in the American session on Monday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and erased its daily gains to close at 1.2650. The pair struggles to regain its traction and trades below this level to start the European session.

EUR/USD opened with a bullish gap on Monday and touched its highest level in nearly three weeks above 1.0770. The pair, however, lost its bullish momentum in the American session and finished the day with small gains. Early Tuesday, EUR/USD stays below 1.0750.

Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday. XAU/USD extends its sideways grind at around $2,330 during the European trading hours on Tuesday.