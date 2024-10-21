Forex Today: ECB-speak could unveil some details around the rate path (or not)

The US Dollar accelerated its uptrend and traded at shouting distance from the area of three-month highs on the back of higher yields and the resumption of the “Trump trade” among market participants.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 22:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed further and came at shouting distance from the key 104.00 barrier helped by rising US yields. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is due along with the speech by the Fed’s Harker.
EUR/USD resumed its deep pullback and approached the 1.0800 region once again on Monday. All the attention will be on the ECB, as Lagarde, McCaul and Lane are all due to speak.
GBP/USD succumbed to the Dollar’s gains and broke below the key support at 1.3000 the figure. Public Sector Net Borrowing figures will be published followed by the speech by the BoE’s Bailey.
USD/JPY advanced to multi-week tops well north of the 150.00 hurdle following the firm performance of US and Japanese yields. Next on tap in Japan will be the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures along with the preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services Index on October 24.
AUD/USD deflated to six-week lows near 0.6650 on the back of usual concerns from China, the stronger Dollar and weaker commodity prices. The advanced Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be the next salient event in Oz on October 24.
Prices of WTI regained the smile and reversed six straight days of losses on Monday, this time reclaiming the area beyond the key $70.00 mark per barrel.
Prices of Gold rose to a record high around $2,740 mark per ounce troy in response to the stronger Greenback and rising US yields. Silver prices, on the flip side, rose past the $34.00 mark per ounce for the first time since November 2012, ending the day marginally on the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA looms closer
In a negative start to the week, AUD/USD resumed its strong downward bias and revisited the 0.6650 region on the back of the incessant rebound in the US Dollar, which reached fresh two-month highs.
EUR/USD threatens to breach 1.0800
EUR/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s recovery attempt and faced increasing selling pressure at the beginning of the week, always in a context dominated by the persistent march north in the Greenback.
Gold retreats from record highs, maintains the bullish strength
Gold trimmed early gains and hovers around $2,720 a troy ounce, as resurgent US Dollar demand weighs on the safe-haven metal. Resurgent US Treasury yields add to the picture as well as looming US elections.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose gains, XRP corrects on Monday, traders brace for $400 million unlocks
Bitcoin trades above $67,000 on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization lost 2% of its value on Monday even as Spot Bitcoin ETFs note seven consecutive days of positive flows.
US elections: Top ten investor questions answered
As the US elections approach, investors are seeking clarity on how potential outcomes will affect the markets. Whether it’s fiscal policies, trade, or sector-specific impacts, each candidate’s agenda could shape the financial landscape for years to come.
