Forex Today: ECB-speak could unveil some details around the rate path (or not)

The US Dollar accelerated its uptrend and traded at shouting distance from the area of three-month highs on the back of higher yields and the resumption of the “Trump trade” among market participants.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 22:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed further and came at shouting distance from the key 104.00 barrier helped by rising US yields. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is due along with the speech by the Fed’s Harker.

EUR/USD resumed its deep pullback and approached the 1.0800 region once again on Monday. All the attention will be on the ECB, as Lagarde, McCaul and Lane are all due to speak.

GBP/USD succumbed to the Dollar’s gains and broke below the key support at 1.3000 the figure. Public Sector Net Borrowing figures will be published followed by the speech by the BoE’s Bailey.

USD/JPY advanced to multi-week tops well north of the 150.00 hurdle following the firm performance of US and Japanese yields. Next on tap in Japan will be the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures along with the preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services Index on October 24.

AUD/USD deflated to six-week lows near 0.6650 on the back of usual concerns from China, the stronger Dollar and weaker commodity prices. The advanced Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be the next salient event in Oz on October 24.

Prices of WTI regained the smile and reversed six straight days of losses on Monday, this time reclaiming the area beyond the key $70.00 mark per barrel.

Prices of Gold rose to a record high around $2,740 mark per ounce troy in response to the stronger Greenback and rising US yields. Silver prices, on the flip side, rose past the $34.00 mark per ounce for the first time since November 2012, ending the day marginally on the upside.