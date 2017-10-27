Forex Today: DXY extends gains, Aussie weakest in Asia, US Q3 GDP eyed

Broad-based US dollar strength extended into Asia, with the USD index clinching fresh 3-month tops near 94.80 levels, leaving most majors pressured in the red zone. The Aussie was the biggest loser, with losses accelerated on the Australian political headlines, while the NZD/USD pair held steady, having derived some respite from the oversold technical indicators. The Yen also lost ground vs. the greenback on Fed/ BOJ monetary policy divergence.

Among other related markets, gold and oil prices traded on the back foot, while the Asian equities traded mixed, with the Nikkei rallying +1.10% on Wall Street optimism and weaker Yen.

Main topics in Asia

Australia Producer Price Index (QoQ) below forecasts (0.4%) in 3Q: Actual (0.2%)

Fed Chair Contender Taylor: Disappointing US growth since recession is due to economic policies pursued

More comments crossing the wires from the Fed Chair contender John Taylor, via Bloomberg, as speaks at the University of Wisconsin.

China’s industrial profits jump to fresh 6-year highs in September

According to the latest data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, the country’s industrial profits extended its surge into a second straight month in Sept, hitting the strongest levels in six years.

Australia PM Turnbull loses majority after court citizenship ruling - Bloomberg

Australia PM Turnbull government has lost its majority after the high court ruled that Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament as he was also a citizen of New Zealand when elected.

Key Focus ahead

Looking ahead, we could see a phase of consolidation across the fx board, as the dust settles over the ECB’s dovish taper aftermath. The EUR/USD pair meanders near July lows ahead of the German import prices data, as attention now turns towards the US Q3 advance GDP report and revised UoM sentiment for the next move in the US dollar.

EUR/USD: A dead cat bounce ahead of US Q3 GDP?

The EUR/USD pair accelerated its overnight sharp declines and went on to hit the lowest levels since July at 1.1625 in Asia, as the USD rally gained further traction heading into the US Q3 GDP release due later today.

GBP/USD - Widening of US-UK Yield differential to trigger a bearish breakdown?

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the Wednesday's bullish outside day candle yesterday as the bond yield differential turned a blind eye towards upbeat UK GDP reading and continued to rise in the GBP-negative manner.

Q3 GDP, advance estimate preview - Nomura

"In the advance estimate of Q3 real GDP, we expect the BEA to report growth of 2.9% q-o-q saar (Consensus: 2.6%).”

Expecting a markup of the House's tax proposal next week - Nomura

BOJ to maintain its status-quo next week - BAML

