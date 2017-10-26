Expecting a markup of the House's tax proposal next week - Nomura

Expecting a markup of the House's tax proposal next week - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that now that the House has adopted the Senate’s Budget Resolution for FY 2018, the analysts expect the House to release a markup of its tax proposal next week and the Senate is likely to follow suit a couple of weeks later.
Key Quotes:
"Overall, we assess the probability of overcoming the challenges in passing a large and comprehensive package at 30%, a small and simple package at 60%, and no package at 10% (for a detailed discussion on the difficulties of comprehensive tax reform."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.