Expecting a markup of the House's tax proposal next week - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explained that now that the House has adopted the Senate’s Budget Resolution for FY 2018, the analysts expect the House to release a markup of its tax proposal next week and the Senate is likely to follow suit a couple of weeks later.

Key Quotes:

"Overall, we assess the probability of overcoming the challenges in passing a large and comprehensive package at 30%, a small and simple package at 60%, and no package at 10% (for a detailed discussion on the difficulties of comprehensive tax reform."