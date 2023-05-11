Forex Today: Dollar strengthens on mixed markets, commodities under pressure

Market participants will continue to digest the latest inflation numbers across the globe and the resurgence of US bank fears. Regarding data, the New Zealand Business PMI is due. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its inflation expectations report for the second quarter. Later on Friday, the UK will report GDP.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 12:
The US Dollar rose on Thursday on the back of cautious markets and a decline in commodity prices. The Greenback turned positive for the week with the DXY rising to the 102.00 area. US economic data pointed to a slowdown in inflation (Producer Price Index below expectations) and to a gain in the labor market (Initial Jobless Claims at highest since October 2021).
US bond yields dropped sharply but then rebounded. The correlation between yields and the US Dollar weakened somewhat on Thursday. The only report from the US on Friday will be the Consumer Confidence. The debt ceiling impasse and the banking system remain on the focus.
Wall Street posted mixed results on Thursday. The Dow Jones dropped 0.66% while the Nasdaq gained 0.18%. European stock markets also finished mixed. Equity prices continue to move sideways while the currency market appears on the verge of an extension of the recovery of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD dropped sharply, hitting levels under 1.0900. It is trading at the lowest in almost a month, near 1.0900 and close to an important support around 1.0890. The short-term outlook has turned negative.
The Bank of England, as expected, raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points, to 4.50%. The vote was 7-2, with two members voting for no change. The Pound was among the worst performers affected by BoE Governor Bailey comments on easing inflation. GBP/USD fell from above 1.2600 to sub 1.2500 levels while EUR/GBP surged from 0.86860 to 0.8735. The UK will report GDP on Friday.
Analysts at Danske Bank wrote:
We now expect another hike of 25bp at the June meeting. In order for BoE to keep policy rates unchanged we believe that we would have to see data releases prove considerably worse than what we currently pencil in. Our call is fairly closely in line with market pricing (33bp until September). Markets are pricing in a likelihood for a cut in December (-6bp). We still believe that the first rate cuts will not be delivered before Q2 2024.
USD/JPY hit weekly lows but then rebounded during the American session, ending flat around 134.50. The recovery was boosted by the rebound in US yields.
AUD/USD dropped sharply to the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), hitting levels below 0.6700. A consolidation firmly below 0.6700 would increase the bearish pressure, while above, the Aussie could recover. If the decline in commodity prices persists, a deeper slide seems likely.
NZD/USD was affected by the rally of the US Dollar and dropped below 0.6300, erasing weekly gains. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release its Inflation Expectations report, as well as the Business NZ PMI.
USD/CAD rose more than a hundred pips. The rally found resistance at the 20-day SMA, slightly below 1.3500.
Gold flirted with $2,040 and then reversed, falling more than $20 and stabilizing around $2,015. Silver tumbled almost 5%, posting the lowest close in a month, at $24.15. Crude Oil prices lost more than 1%.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls move in at key support, 0.6720s eyed
AUD/USD has dropped into support near 0.6690 and is starting to decelerate in the drive lower. A correction could be on the cards. The target areas are in the 0.6720s and then towards 0.6750.
EUR/USD consolidates near one-month lows around 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD heads for its lowest daily close in a month. It bottomed at 1.0899 and then bounced modestly. The pair remains near the 1.0900 area as the US Dollar holds firm across the board amid risk aversion, and following more inflation data from the US.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up an broad US Dollar’s demand Premium
Gold price fell sharply on Thursday, reaching a fresh weekly low of $2,011.09, stabilizing not far above the level in the American afternoon. The US Dollar surged amid a persistent dismal mood, leading to a sell-off in stock markets.
Uniswap price sets eyes at recovery as whales accumulate retail investors’ mid-April dump
Uniswap price bounced off the six-month-old support floor at $4.87, preventing a crash bigger than 10% over the week. Whales holding 100,000 to 1 million UNI tokens accumulated 2 million UNI worth $10 million in the last seven days.
Bank of England Review: A data dependent approach
With both growth and domestic inflation having surprised to the topside and given BoE's message today we pencil in an additional 25bp hike in June 2023.