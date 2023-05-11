According to Matías Salord, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, high expectations from the market might mean that a surprise on the dovish side could be on the cards : “The expected hawkish tone should strengthen the currency. However, some of this is already factored into the market, so if the Bank of England (BoE) adopts a more dovish stance, the Pound could face downward pressure.”

Bailey and the Bank of England are widely expected to decide to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Their vocabulary when discussing inflation pressures, still way too high as the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) came above 10% annually in the last release, will shift market expectations for future monetary policy decisions, thus impacting the Pound Sterling valuation.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, will speak in a press conference 30 minutes after the BoE interest rate decision is released on Thursday. Bailey is scheduled to speak at 11:30 GMT. His remarks will carry big weight for the Pound Sterling once the market has digested the outcome of the rate decision, including how many Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted for a rate hike or a pause, and the MPC statement.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.