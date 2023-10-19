Forex Today: Dollar slides after Fed’s Powell, Gold breaks above $1,970

During the Asian session, trade data from New Zealand and the National Consumer Price Index for Japan are expected. Market expectations are that China will keep its Loan Rates unchanged. Later in the day, UK Retail Sales and German Producer Price Index figures will be published. While there are scheduled speeches from Fed officials, it appears there might not be much additional impact following Powell's speech on Thursday.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 20:
In the week ending October 14, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 198,000, the lowest level since January, indicating that the labor market remains tight. However, Continuing Claims rose to 1.734 million in the week ended October 7, the highest level since July. Existing Home Sales experienced a smaller decline than expected but still reached the lowest level in 13 years.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank will not raise rates in the short term. However, he explained that further monetary policy tightening could be warranted if there is more evidence of above-trend growth or if the labor market stops easing. Powell also mentioned that the risk is still inflation.
Despite three consecutive declines in US stocks, the US dollar dropped during the American session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidated losses after Powell's remarks but remained above 106.00. The bond market remains volatile, with the 10-year Treasury yield settling at 4.99%, the highest since 2007, while the 2-year yield decreased from 5.26% to 5.16%.
Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on market sentiment, with Israel preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza. US President Biden is scheduled to address the nation late on Thursday.
China is expected to keep the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates unchanged at 3.45% and 4.20%, respectively. There are no top-tier reports due in the US. Fed officials Logan, Mester, and Harker are scheduled to speak but are not expected to offer surprises.
EUR/USD traded above 1.0600 but later pulled back. The short-term bias is towards the upside, but the Euro faces growing resistance between 1.0630 and 1.0650. Germany will release the September Producer Price Index (PPI), with the annual rate expected to deepen into negative territory from -12.6% to -14.2%.
USD/JPY continues to trade near the 150.00 area, raising intervention expectations. Japan will release the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September.
Analysts at Commerzbank on JPY:
In our central scenario, the yen appreciates moderately again on the back of our assumed Fed rate cuts. However, the biggest risk for this scenario is not a more pronounced JPY appreciation, but a very significant JPY depreciation if the MOF's intervention strategy fails.
GBP/USD finished the day flat, around 1.2140, after hitting a weekly low at 1.2089 and then rebounding towards 1.2200. On Friday, the UK is set to report September Retail Sales and Public Sector Net Borrowing.
NZD/USD reached a bottom at 0.5814, the lowest level since November of 2022, but managed to trim losses, rising to 0.5850. The overall trend remains downward, although Thursday's rebound provides some hope for the bulls. New Zealand will release September trade data.
USD/CAD saw a marginal rise and ended around 1.3720. Canada is expected to report a 0.3% decline in August Retail Sales on Friday.
AUD/USD trimmed its losses during the American session, supported by a weaker US dollar, and climbed to 0.6340. The pair managed to stay above the key support area at 0.6285.
Gold experienced (another) jump and reached $1,977, its highest level since late July. The precious metal continues to shine despite higher government bond yields. The following relevant resistance area is seen at $1,985; above that, a move beyond $2,000 seems likely. Silver rebounded during the American session, rising to $23.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again Premium
EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2140
GBP/USD turned to the downside near 1.2200, falling to the 1.2140 area, to end the day flat. The US Dollar weakened despite risk aversion. Fed Powell offered no surprises. On Friday, the UK will report retail sales.
Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970 Premium
Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD.
Breaking: XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.
US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone
Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.