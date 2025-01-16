Forex Today: Chinese data could lend support to the risk complex

The US Dollar maintained its bearish tone unchanged and extended its weekly corrective decline on the back of shrinking yields, while investors remained focused on fundamentals and the Fed’s decision in January.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 17:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) added to the ongoing multi-day retracement on Thursday, breaking below the 109.00 support zone once again amid further weakness in US yields across the curve. A busy docket on Friday will feature Housing Starts, Building Permits, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, as well as Net Long-term TIC Flows.

EUR/USD gave it a go to the 1.0300 region, although the move fizzled out soon afterwards, eventually ending the day with marginal gains. The EMU’s Current Account results and the final Inflation Rate will take centre stage along with the speech by the ECB’s Cipollone.

GBP/USD advanced for the fourth day in a row, managing well to keep business well above the 1.2200 yardstick. UK Retail Sales will be at the centre of the debate across the Channel at the end of the week.

Further repricing of rate hikes by the BoJ lent support to the Japanese yen and sparked a deeper retracement in USD/JPY, this time approaching the 155.00 mark. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be only due.

Surprisingly, AUD/USD traded on the defensive on Thursday, briefly breaking below the 0.6200 support despite the inconclusive Dollar and a solid jobs report in Oz. Focus should remain on the slew of Chinese data due on Friday.

Alleviating geopolitical concerns following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire weighed on crude oil prices and dragged prices of WTI to the vicinity of the $77.00 mark per barrel.

Gold prices extended further their uptick, regaining the $2,700 mark per troy ounce and beyond on the back of the Dollar’s irresolute price action and declining US yields across the board. Silver prices, in the meantime, rose to five-week highs in levels just shy of the $31.00 mark per ounce.