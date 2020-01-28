Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 28:
China’s fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equity markets, as investors remained wary about the contagion risks and its implications on the global economic growth.
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,515 and death toll at 106 while the first case of the virus was confirmed in Germany.
However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs against its main competitors. The US Treasury yields traded modestly flat while the US stock futures rebounded over 0.50%.
USD/JPY held onto minor recovery gains around 109.00 while the Antipodeans renewed multi-week lows. AUD/USD breached 0.6850 after the Australian NAB Business Survey disappointed.
The Kiwi hit a new seven-week low at 0.6536, tracking the weakness in the Chinese yuan. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was undermined by weaker oil prices, as USD/CAD tested the 1.32 handle.
EUR/USD traded close to 2020 lows on 1.1000 despite the upbeat German IFO survey. GBP/USD stalled its overnight bounce and traded flat in mid-1.30s, with all eyes on the Bank of England (BOE) base rate decision and post-Brexit trade talks with the EU.
Amid fragile market mood, gold prices consolidated the recent gains around $1480 while oil prices traded on the back foot, extending a week-long losings streak.
Cryptocurrencies traded with moderate gains, with Bitcoin trading above $9,000 mark.
- US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience
- US Conference Board Consumer Confidence January Preview: Now who's happy, We're all happy
EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support
EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if the US Durable Goods better estimates.
GBP/USD awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off
GBP/USD struggles for direction above 1.3050 amid a lack of major catalysts. China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit weigh on the pair. Recently positive data indicate a less dovish BOE statement and intermediate strength.
Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight
China's coronavirus rapid spread and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equities. However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak.