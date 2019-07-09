Forex Today: Aussie – weakest in Asia risk-off; all eyes on Powell

The US dollar held its upside momentum and clung onto two-week highs vs. its main competitors in Asia this Tuesday, as the renewed trade concerns over the US-Mexico steel tariffs and Japan-South Korea export curbs dented the risk sentiment. The Asian equity markets dropped, although the Japanese stocks bucked the trend amid the recent Yen weakness. The US equity futures also extended losses while the Treasury yields were on the defensive.
Among the Asia-pac currencies, the USD/JPY pair hit fresh six-week tops at 108.89 but failed to sustain at higher levels amid a renewed risk-off wave. The Aussie was the weakest and hit the lowest levels in two-weeks at 0.6954 on the back of lackluster Australian NAB Business Survey, as markets ignored the iron-ore price surge. The Kiwi, on the other hand, traded firmer near 0.6630 levels, despite weaker oil prices and tepid risk sentiment. Among the European currencies, EUR/USD held onto the 1.12 handle while the Cable defended the 1.2500 support amid a lack of clarity on the Brexit issue and ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc traded on the back foot vs. the greenback, with USD/CHF capped by 0.9950 ahead of the Swiss jobless rate release.
Main Topics in Asia
Updates on Japan-South Korea trade spat
Japan Trade Minister Seko: Japan is required to act within international norms
Japan, S. Korea to hold bilateral trade talks this week - Yomiuri
Japan’s Suga: Not mulling backing down on S. Korea export restrictions
Other key headlines
US Commerce Dept: Producers harmed by structural steel imports from China and Mexico – Reuters
Mexican EconomyMin: US duty investigation of Mexican structural steel has no relation to section 232 tariffs or Trump
Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister: US tariffs on Mexican structural steel is a "new problem"
Senior Chinese diplomat warns of ‘disastrous consequences’ if US treats China as ‘enemy’ – SCMP
President Trump: A lot of room for growth in the economy
Japan's real wages fall for 5th consecutive month in July
Gold technical analysis: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA
UK consumer spending at weakest since mid-90s - BRC
Australia NAB business survey bang on expectations for June, Aussie keeps lows
NZ Deputy PM Peters takes credit for lower NZD; not responsible for low business confidence
Asian stocks ex-Japan drop, Yen hits 6-week low
WTI pulls back as trade woes weigh over geopolitics
Key Focus Ahead
We have a data-sparse EU macro calendar for today, with the only Swiss unemployment rate release of note, dropping in at 0545 GMT. Therefore, the European traders will keep an eye on the Brexit and trade-related development for fresh trading impulse.
In contrast, the NA session looks eventful, despite an absence of the first-tier macro data from the US, as a string of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are scheduled to speak today. The main event risk is likely to be speech by the Fed Chair J. Powell at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Markets will pay close attention to his remarks on the Fed’s interest rates and economic outlook for fresh dollar trades. The speeches by the Fed officials Bullard, Quarles, Bostic will be also closely heard.
On the data front, the Canadian housing starts and building permits data will drop in around 1230 GMT while the US JOLTS job openings data and API crude stockpiles report will be published at 1400 GMT and 2030 GMT respectively.
EUR/USD trades below 50-day MA ahead of Powell's testimony
The common currency is on the defensive ahead of Powell’s testimony (due at 12:45 GMT), mainly due to expectations that Fed’s Powell may rein in expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts and partly due to the recent string of dismal German data.
GBP/USD: Holding tightly above 1.2500 amid Brexit uncertainty
Amid looming Brexit uncertainty, the GBP/USD pair manages to keep the 1.25 handle ahead of the European open. Fed speakers, political/trade headlines will be on the spotlight.
S. Korea’s Industry Minister to speak on Japanese export curbs at 0700 GMT
Reuters reports that South Korea’s Industry Minister will speak on the Japanese export curbs at 4 PM local time (0700 GMT).
Fed: All eyes on Powell’s testimony today
In view of analysts at ING, Fed Chairman Powell’s first day of the two-day long testimony in front of the US Congress could sound of imminent easing - or alternatively, the threat of rates on hold and will be keenly watched by the markets.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Jul 04
|24h
|
USD Independence Day
|
|
|
|
|Tuesday, Jul 09
|05:45
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
105
|12:15
|
|
|
209.0K
|
202.3K
|12:30
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
14.7%
|12:45
|
|
|
|
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
7.479M
|
7.449M
|14:10
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.861%
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-5M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|22:45
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.7%
|Wednesday, Jul 10
|00:30
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|01:30
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.6%
|01:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
0.0%
|02:00
|
|
|
8.6%
|
8.5%
|02:00
|
CNY New Loans
|
|
|
1,700B
|
1,180B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
|08:30
|
|
|
1.1%
|
-0.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.2%
|
-1.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
-3.9%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.