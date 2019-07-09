EUR/USD trades below 50-day MA ahead of Powell's testimony

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has found acceptance below key support levels. 
  • The USD is broadly bid on fears Powell may disappoint doves. 

EUR/USD has found acceptance below key support levels with the US dollar broadly bid ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress. 

To start with, the pair closed below 1.1223 on Monday, marking a downside break of the crucial 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412. 

Further, the sellers have successfully breached the 50-day moving average (MA), which is now lined up as resistance at 1.1237. 

And last but not the least, the currency pair is trading well below the rising trendline connecting May 30 and June 18 lows. 

All-in-all, the common currency is on the defensive ahead of Powell’s testimony (due at 12:45 GMT), mainly due to expectations that Fed’s Powell may rein in expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts and partly due to recent string of dismal German data. 

Friday’s upbeat US non-farm payrolls eased concerns the economy was heading for a recession. Further, the US-China trade truce has created room for the Fed to hold fire. As a result, Powell may sounds less dovish-than-expected, pushing both treasury yields and the US Dollar higher. 

The greenback, however, will likely take a beating if Powell reinforces bets of aggressive rate cuts. That said, the bearish technical setup in EUR/USD would be invalidated only if the spot rises above Friday’s high of 1.1288. 

As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1212. 

Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1212
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1293
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.126
Daily SMA200 1.1331
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1236
Previous Daily Low 1.1206
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1224
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1202
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1173
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.126

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news
;

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns

GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans

USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans

Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.

Gold News

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location